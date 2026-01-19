Advertisement
NewsCricketAustralia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Series; PBKS Star Glenn Maxwell, CSK Strar Nathan Ellis Rested; Two New Faces Included
AUSTRALIA VS PAKISTAN T20I SERIES

Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Series; PBKS Star Glenn Maxwell, CSK Strar Nathan Ellis Rested; Two New Faces Included

The series is a prelude to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India. Australia will travel from Pakistan to Sri Lanka following the three matches to prepare for the first World Cup game against Ireland in Colombo.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 19, 2026, 01:05 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Cricket Australia said players competing in the remainder of the BBL will join the squad in Pakistan once their tournament.
  • Hazlewood hasn't played since early November when he hurt his right hamstring bowling for NSW in the Sheffield Shield.
Australia Announce T20I Squad For Pakistan Series; PBKS Star Glenn Maxwell, CSK Strar Nathan Ellis Rested; Two New Faces IncludedCredits - IANS

Australia have announced a squad for the T20I series against Pakistan, starting on January 31 in Lahore, with Mahli Beardman and Jack Edwards included in the 17-player touring group following their performance in the Big Bash League. 

The series is a prelude to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka and India. Australia will travel from Pakistan to Sri Lanka following the three matches to prepare for the first World Cup game against Ireland in Colombo. There are 10 members of the World Cup squad travelling to Pakistan.

Nathan Ellis, Tim David, Josh Hazlewood, Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins will join the World Cup squad in Sri Lanka as they return from injury, and loads are managed into the World Cup.

Cummins has been rested since his one appearance during the Ashes to help Australia clinch the urn in Adelaide, while David's Big Bash was cut short when he injured his hamstring batting for the Hurricanes on December 26.

Hazlewood hasn't played since early November when he hurt his right hamstring bowling for NSW in the Sheffield Shield, with an Achilles issue during his rehab ruling him out for the entire Ashes series.

Meanwhile, Sean Abbott, Beardman, Ben Dwarshuis, Edwards, Mitch Owen, Josh Phillippe and Matt Renshaw come into the squad.

Beardman and Edwards are uncapped at the international level but were both part of Australia's white-ball squads at times during India's tour earlier in the summer. Beardman was part of the T20I squad against India last year, while Edwards was briefly part of the ODI squad.

“The series is a great opportunity for those on the brink of selection and some young players we rate highly for valuable experience with the World Cup group in Pakistan.

"Some are already experienced international players, along with Mahli Beardman, who has been with the group a number of times, and Jack Edwards, who joined for the last one-day match against India in Sydney last year," chief selector George Bailey said.

Cricket Australia said players competing in the remainder of the BBL will join the squad in Pakistan once their tournament is complete.

Australia will play three T20Is in Lahore between January 29 and February 1 before kickstarting their T20 World Cup campaign on February 11.

Australia squad vs Pakistan: Mitchell Marsh (capt), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Mahli Beardman, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitch Owen, Josh Philippe, Matthew Renshaw, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa

