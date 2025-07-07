Australia Beat West Indies By 133 Runs To Take 2-0 Lead, Retain Frank Worrell Trophy

AUS vs WI: Australia wrapped up the second Test in emphatic fashion, defeating West Indies by 133 runs on Day 4 at the Queen’s Park Oval and securing the series 2-0 to retain the Frank Worrell Trophy. The visitors dismissed the hosts for just 143 in their second innings, completing the victory with a day to spare.

Smith and Green Anchor Recovery Before Collapse

After a shaky start in their second innings at 28/3, half-centuries from Steve Smith and Cameron Green helped Australia regain control. Resuming at 221/7 on Day 4, they eventually posted 243, setting the West Indies a target of 277. The collapse was managed somewhat by late-order resistance, but Shamar Joseph’s 4/66 kept the Caribbean side in contention for a while.

West Indies Collapse in Chase of 277

Any hopes of a spirited chase were quickly dashed as the West Indies stumbled to 33/4 under relentless Australian pressure. Mitchell Starc led the charge with 3/24, while Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon provided key breakthroughs. The innings folded for 143 in just 34.3 overs during the afternoon session.

Nathan Lyon Nears McGrath Milestone

Nathan Lyon continued his march toward history with a six-wicket haul across both innings. His second-innings return of 3/42 brought him to 562 career wickets, just one short of overtaking Glenn McGrath (563) as Australia’s second-highest wicket-taker in Test history. Only the late Shane Warne (708 wickets) remains ahead overall.

Roston Chase and Shamar Joseph Show Resistance

Roston Chase top-scored with a gritty 34 before falling lbw to Starc. Shamar Joseph entertained briefly with three sixes in a 24-run cameo but was caught off Lyon to become the penultimate wicket. West Indies showed flashes of resistance but ultimately fell well short of the target.

Alex Carey Named Player of the Match

Wicketkeeper Alex Carey was named Player of the Match for his valuable contributions—63 in the first innings, 30 in the second, and four catches. His composed presence behind the stumps and key knocks proved vital in steadying Australia’s campaign.

Cummins Praises Team’s Response

Australian captain Pat Cummins lauded his side's performance after a disappointing World Test Championship final loss to South Africa last month.

“An away win as well, they’re not the easiest to come by, so really pumped with how we’ve bounced back after Lord’s,” Cummins said.

Australia Takes Unassailable Lead

With wins by 159 runs in the first Test and 133 runs in the second, Australia has secured an unassailable lead in the three-match series. The third and final Test will be a day-night encounter in Kingston, Jamaica, starting this Saturday.