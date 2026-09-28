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Australia captain Sophie Molineux doubtful for Bangladesh ODI series due to hip injury

Australia captain Sophie Molineux is doubtful for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Bangladesh after suffering a hip injury. Cricket Australia is monitoring her recovery, with the national squad for the series expected to be announced on Wednesday.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 28, 2026, 01:04 PM IST|Updated: Sep 28, 2026, 01:04 PM IST
Australia captain Sophie Molineux doubtful for Bangladesh ODI series due to hip injury
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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