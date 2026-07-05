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Australia clinch seventh Women's T20 Word Cup title, crush England by 7 wickets in final

Chasing 151, Beth Mooney and youngster Phoebe Litchfield shared a match-winning 100-run partnership as Australia reached the target in just 17.1 overs to lift a record-extending seventh Women's T20 World Cup title. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 05, 2026, 11:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 05, 2026, 11:40 PM IST
Australia clinch seventh Women's T20 Word Cup title, crush England by 7 wickets in final
Image Credit: Pic credit: ICC

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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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