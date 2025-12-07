Advertisement
AUSTRALIA

Australia Continue Winning Run In WTC 2025-27 Cycle, Thrash England By 8 Wickets In Pink-Ball Test

Hosts Australia went 2-0 up in the Ashes series in the Pink-ball Test in Brisbane and maintained a perfect run in the World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Dec 07, 2025, 06:32 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Pic credit: ICC

Australia moved to a 2-0 Ashes 2025-26 series lead over England after a comprehensive eight-wicket win in the pink-ball Test at the Gabba, Brisbane on Saturday, December 7. 

The impressive victory keeps Australia top of the World Test Championship table with a perfect 100 percent of possible points in their five matches, while England drop below New Zealand to seventh, with a PCT of 30.95.  

After piling up 511 in their first innings and reducing England to 134/6 at the end of day three, Australia's relentless pace battery was made to work harder at the start of day four, as England adopted a more patient and defensive strategy.  

Ben Stokes and Will Jacks buckled down for the first session on Day 4, but a stunner from Steve Smith off Michael Neser's bowling got Australia their first breakthrough of the day.

Neser continued delivering for the hosts, as he ran through the tailenders and secured a maiden five-wicket haul. Captain Stokes (50) was the only England batter to score a half-century in the innings.

Chasing a paltry total of 65 runs, Gus Atkinson troubled Australia early, but Steve Smith's attacking cameo (23 not out off nine balls) secured an eight-wicket win for the hosts within the 10-over mark.

Coincidentally, this was the same margin by which Australia had overcome England in the Perth Test as well, where Smith hit the winning runs too.

The third Test of the five-match Ashes series begins in Adelaide on December 17.

IND vs AUS Ashes 2025-26 Schedule And Result 

First Test: Perth Stadium, November 21-22 (Australia won by eight wickets)

Second Test: Gabba, December 4-7 (Australia won by eight wickets)

Third Test: Adelaide Oval, December 17-21

Fourth Test: MCG, December 26-30

Fifth Test: SCG, January 4-8 

