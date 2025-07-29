Australia Crush West Indies Again: Green, David And Hardie Star As Australia Seal 5-0 T20I Sweep After Test Clean Sweep

AUS vs WI: Australia capped off a flawless tour of the Caribbean with a hard-fought three-wicket win over West Indies in the fifth and final T20I at Warner Park, St Kitts. The victory not only ensured a 5-0 sweep in the T20I series, but also followed their 3-0 clean sweep in the Test series, marking a dominant all-format performance by the visitors.

West Indies Post 170 After Electing to Bat

After losing the toss for the fifth time in a row, West Indies were put in to bat first and managed to score 170 before being bowled out in the final over. Shimron Hetmyer (52 off 31) was the standout performer, with support from Sherfane Rutherford (35 off 17), who smashed a monstrous six before being bowled by Glenn Maxwell. Despite promising cameos, the hosts failed to capitalize on their starts and lost wickets in clusters.

Green, David, and Owen Lead Australia's Chase

Chasing 171, Australia lost early wickets including opener Glenn Maxwell, who departed for a golden duck. However, Cameron Green (32 off 18) continued his sublime form, while Tim David (30 off 11) provided a brutal counterattack with four sixes. Mitch Owen (37) played a calm and composed hand in the middle overs.

Though David and Owen fell before the end, Aaron Hardie (28 off 17)* stood tall under pressure to guide Australia home with 18 balls to spare. His partnership with Ben Dwarshuis (9) and later Sean Abbott helped seal the series in dominant fashion.

Bowling Brilliance from Hosein and Joseph

For West Indies, Akeal Hosein was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/17. Alzarri Joseph (2/21) and Jason Holder (2/36) chipped in with crucial wickets, including the early dismissal of Maxwell. However, the lack of defending a competitive total cost them yet again in the series.

Australia Win Eight Tosses in a Row

Australia’s success at the toss continued throughout the tour, winning all eight tosses across Tests and T20Is. Captain Mitch Marsh once again opted to bowl, a strategy that paid off consistently throughout the series.

Unbeaten Tour Wraps Up in Style

Australia’s comprehensive clean sweep of both formats underlined their growing depth and adaptability in all conditions. The emergence of new talents like Mitch Owen and the consistency of players like Cameron Green and Tim David further bolstered their bench strength ahead of upcoming global tournaments.

With this series win, Australia continue to build momentum and confidence, while West Indies are left searching for answers after another disappointing outing.