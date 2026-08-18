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Australia drop Jake Weatherald after Darwin disaster; Matthew Renshaw called in for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh; check full squad

Australia have dropped opener Jake Weatherald and recalled Matthew Renshaw for the crucial second Test against Bangladesh, starting Saturday in Mackay. Selectors made the sole change to the 13-player squad after Australia's shocking nine-wicket defeat in the first Test in Darwin. 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 10:44 AM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 10:44 AM IST
Australia drop Jake Weatherald after Darwin disaster; Matthew Renshaw called in for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh; check full squad
Image Credit: Cricket Australia/XI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Australia drop Jake Weatherald after Darwin disaster; Matthew Renshaw called in for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh; check full squad
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