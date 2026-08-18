/Australia drop Jake Weatherald after Darwin disaster; Matthew Renshaw called in for 2nd Test vs Bangladesh; check full squad

Australia have dropped opener Jake Weatherald and recalled Matthew Renshaw for the crucial second Test against Bangladesh, starting Saturday in Mackay. Selectors made the sole change to the 13-player squad after Australia's shocking nine-wicket defeat in the first Test in Darwin.
If selected in the playing XI it would be Renshaw's first appearance at Test level for more than three years. The 30-year-old's last Test cap came in Delhi against India back in 2023 when he came in as a concussion substitute for regular opener David Warner.
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Top-Order Shake-up: After managing scores of just 23 and 0 in the first Test in Darwin, Jake Weatherald pays the price as Australia looks to shore up its vulnerable top order.
Renshaw's Test Return: The 30-year-old Renshaw is poised for his first Test appearance since 2023. He brings valuable local knowledge to the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay, where he has already scored two first-class centuries.
Must-Win Clash: Down 0-1 in the two-match series, Pat Cummins' side must win the Mackay Test to level the series and preserve their four-year unbeaten home series record.
Axe Falls On Weatherald; Labuschagne Retain His Place
Despite playing a role during the 4-1 Ashes win earlier in the year, Weatherald’s technical adjustments failed to bear fruit in Darwin, leaving his career Test average hovering at 20.36 after 12 innings.
Renshaw now stands in prime position to open the batting alongside Travis Head. While back-up wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis remains another potential option to open, Renshaw represents the specialist top-order choice Australia requires to counter the early new ball.
Meanwhile, regular No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne remains in the squad despite mounting scrutiny over his form after scores of 1 and 31 in Darwin, with head coach Andrew McDonald emphasizing the need for substantial runs from the top order.
"I think it was 31 he got in the second innings, and up until the point he got out, you'd sit there and say he was looking good," McDonald said of Labuschagne.
"He was moving well, he's clipping off his pads, he was getting back through the ball down the ground. So it's easy for me to sit here and try to defend that, but ultimately it's 31. It's not a big score. He's lacked runs. He feels that. We feel that. We're working incredibly hard as a coaching group," he added.
Back-up keeper-batter Josh Inglis and reserve bowler Scott Boland retain their place in Australia's squad for the second Test that commences on Saturday and could come into contention for a recall.
Australia squad for second Test against Bangladesh
Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster
AUS vs BAN series schedule:
First Test: Bangladesh won by nine wickets
Second Test: August 22-26, Mackay
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