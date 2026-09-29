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Australia face fresh injury blow as Nathan Ellis, Joel Davies ruled out of 3rd ODI vs South Africa

Australia will be without Nathan Ellis and Joel Davies for the third ODI against South Africa after both suffered injuries. Jack Edwards is also being monitored for a hamstring issue, leaving Australia with limited options for the series finale.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 29, 2026, 11:08 AM IST|Updated: Sep 29, 2026, 11:08 AM IST
Australia face fresh injury blow as Nathan Ellis, Joel Davies ruled out of 3rd ODI vs South Africa
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Australia face fresh injury blow as Nathan Ellis, Joel Davies ruled out of 3rd ODI vs South Africa
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