Australia Name Unchanged Squad For Final Ashes Test In Sydney, Smith Continues As Captain

Australia have officially named their squad for the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025–26 series against England, which is set to begin on Saturday, January 3, at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The selectors have retained the same 15-player squad, with Steve Smith continuing as captain in the absence of Pat Cummins.

The Australian national team will wear black armbands during the match. The announcement follows Australia’s four-wicket defeat to England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, a match that ended inside two days. ICC match referee Jeff Crowe rated the pitch as unsatisfactory after 36 wickets fell, marking Australia’s first home Test loss to England in 15 years.

Selectors Show Faith in Unchanged 15-Man Squad

Despite the setback in Melbourne, the selectors have shown faith in the existing group by sticking with an unchanged squad for the series finale at the SCG. The decision was confirmed on Thursday as Steve Smith and his teammates regrouped in Sydney for their first training session since the previous Test.

Pat Cummins’ Injury and Workload Management Explained

Pat Cummins missed the opening two Ashes Tests due to a recurring lower back injury, which had earlier ruled him out of several international assignments, including an ODI series against India. He returned to captain Australia in the third Test at the Adelaide Oval but was rested for the following two matches as part of a workload management plan.

The team management has been careful with Cummins’ fitness, keeping the T20 World Cup 2026 in India and Sri Lanka in mind, scheduled for February and March.

Squad for Fifth Ashes Test at Sydney Cricket Ground

Steve Smith (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Brendan Doggett, Cameron Green, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Mitchell Starc, Jake Weatherald, Beau Webster.

Selection Dilemmas Ahead of Sydney Series Finale

Despite naming an unchanged squad, Australia still face several selection calls before the fifth Test. Head coach Andrew McDonald has confirmed that Usman Khawaja will be part of the batting lineup.

Cameron Green’s form has been under discussion after a difficult run with the bat, while Beau Webster is set to rejoin the Test squad in Sydney following a Big Bash League appearance. Webster has spent most of the Ashes series on the bench despite impressive Test performances with both bat and ball.

Pace Attack in Focus as Starc and Boland Push for Selection

The quick turnaround from the Boxing Day Test places Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland in a strong position to feature again. However, the final playing XI is yet to be confirmed, with valuable World Test Championship points on the line.

Australia opted to go without a specialist spinner in the previous Test, but Todd Murphy could return to contention for the Sydney encounter. While recent SCG pitches have offered more assistance to pace bowlers, Murphy may still have a role to play in the Ashes series finale.