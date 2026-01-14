Australia Pacer Josh Hazlewood Eyes Confident Return Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026

Australia’s frontline fast bowler Josh Hazlewood has shared a positive update on his recovery as he targets a return in time for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to begin on February 7 in the subcontinent. The experienced right-arm pacer has been closely monitored after enduring multiple injury setbacks, raising concerns over his availability for the marquee event.

Injury setbacks and recovery progress

Hazlewood was sidelined at the start of the Ashes series with a hamstring strain and later suffered an Achilles injury during his rehabilitation, extending his time away from competitive cricket. These issues have ruled him out of the latter stages of the Big Bash League and Australia’s late-January T20I series against Pakistan.

Despite the delay, the pacer remains confident of making a comeback through a warm-up match early next month. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Hazlewood explained that the extended recovery period has allowed him to rebuild steadily without rushing his return.

“Everything is going to plan. We took a few extra weeks once we could not make the Tests. I had a couple of bowls off the half run last week. Running is going well, all the strength stuff is going well, so yeah, on track,” he said.

Australia’s World Cup hopes and Hazlewood’s importance

Hazlewood was in impressive form during Australia’s white-ball tour of India in October last year. He claimed three wickets in three ODIs while conceding only 72 runs and followed it up with an economical T20I series, giving away just 37 runs in 12 overs and picking up three wickets.

Australia enter the T20 World Cup as one of the title favourites, having lifted the trophy in 2021 under Aaron Finch’s leadership. However, they endured a disappointing campaign in 2024, failing to reach the semi-finals after a shock defeat to Afghanistan.

Placed in Group B, the Mitchell Marsh-led side will face Ireland, Oman, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe, with all group-stage matches scheduled in Sri Lanka. Australia will begin their campaign against Ireland on February 11 in Colombo, and Hazlewood’s potential return could provide a major boost to their pace attack at a crucial stage.