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Australia’s Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon create history with 606 Test wickets

Australia's Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon became the first bowling quartet in Test cricket history to take 600 wickets together, reaching 606 in 38 matches. The milestone came during the first Test against South Africa in Durban, where Australia secured a 106-run first-innings lead.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 03:42 PM IST
Australia’s Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon create history with 606 Test wickets
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About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Australia’s Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon create history with 606 Test wickets
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