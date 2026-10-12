/Australia’s Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon create history with 606 Test wickets

Australia's legendary bowling quartet of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood and Nathan Lyon created history during the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead in Durban on Sunday, October 11. The four bowlers became the first quartet in Test cricket history to take 600 or more wickets while playing together, underlining their remarkable consistency across Australia's bowling attack.
The milestone came as Australia secured a significant 106-run first-innings lead over South Africa. After posting 290 in their first innings, the visitors bowled out the hosts for 284, with captain Cummins leading the attack with three wickets. Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon claimed two wickets each.
According to the statistics, the quartet has played together in 38 Test matches for Australia, taking a combined 606 wickets. Their achievement puts them comfortably ahead of other bowling combinations in the history of Test cricket.
England's James Anderson, Stuart Broad, Ben Stokes and Moeen Ali occupy second place on the list, having taken 433 wickets across 34 matches together. The West Indies quartet of Curtly Ambrose, Ian Bishop, Carl Hooper and Courtney Walsh follows with 377 wickets in 30 matches.
Australia's record-setting combination has also surpassed the previous best among Australian bowling quartets. Glenn McGrath, Shane Warne, Jason Gillespie and Brett Lee took 265 wickets in the 16 matches they played together.
All four members of the Australian attack have made substantial contributions to the landmark achievement. Cummins has taken 158 wickets in the 38 matches played by the quartet, while Starc has claimed 155. Hazlewood has contributed 150 wickets, with Lyon accounting for 139 dismissals.
The numbers highlight the balance within Australia's attack, combining the pace and bounce of its three frontline fast bowlers with Lyon's spin bowling. Their latest performance against South Africa added another milestone to a bowling combination that has been a key part of Australia's Test setup.
India's most successful four-man bowling combination in the same statistical comparison comprises Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja. The quartet has taken 206 wickets while playing together. Another Indian combination featuring Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Ashwin and Jadeja has claimed 201 wickets.
Australia's tally of 606 wickets therefore stands well ahead of the other combinations listed, marking a significant achievement for Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood and Lyon in Test cricket.
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