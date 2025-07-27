Australia Seal 4-0 Lead Against West Indies: Green’s Unbeaten 55, Inglis' Quickfire Fifty Power Tense Chase Of 206

AUS vs WI: Cameron Green's unbeaten 55 and Josh Inglis' rapid-fire 51 guided Australia to a three-wicket win over the West Indies in the fourth T20I at Warner Park on Saturday. Chasing a competitive 206, the Aussies endured tense moments but ultimately crossed the line with four balls to spare, taking a commanding 4-0 lead in the five-match series.

Maxwell's Blitz, Green's Calm Finish

Glenn Maxwell continued his red-hot form, blasting 47 runs off just 18 balls, including six sixes and a four. His aggressive knock gave Australia early momentum before he was dismissed in the 11th over. Green, however, played a mature knock under pressure, reaching his half-century off 35 balls with three fours and three sixes. He remained calm in the tense final overs and ensured Australia held their nerve to seal the match.

Inglis Keeps Aussies on Track

Josh Inglis complemented Maxwell with a fluent 51 off 30 balls, striking one six and 10 fours. Despite the absence of big-hitter Tim David rested after his record-breaking 37-ball century the night before Inglis stepped up at a crucial juncture, helping build a strong foundation after the early dismissal of Mitchell Marsh for a duck.

West Indies Fight Back in Middle Overs

The West Indies bowlers, led by Jediah Blades and Jason Holder, applied pressure after the drinks break. Blades was impressive with three wickets, including Mitchell Owen and Cooper Connolly in quick succession. Holder also struck with key wickets, including that of Aaron Hardie, as the Aussies stumbled from 129/2 to 184/7.

A dramatic moment came in the penultimate over when Xavier Bartlett was run out after a deflection from Romario Shepherd, leaving Australia just two runs away from victory. Green and Sean Abbott finished the chase without further hiccups.

West Indies Post 205 Despite Early Collapse

Earlier, after being sent in to bat, West Indies posted 205/9 thanks to a late surge. Their innings never really flourished, with a top score of just 31 as Australian fielders put on a brilliant display.

Xavier Bartlett and Glenn Maxwell led the charge with the ball and in the field. Bartlett dismissed Brandon King and Shai Hope early, while Maxwell pulled off two stunning catches and contributed with a wicket. Adam Zampa and Hardie chipped in with breakthroughs at key moments.

Fielding Brilliance Highlights Aussie Effort

The Australian fielders were electric. Maxwell’s one-handed snare to dismiss Roston Chase and Green's crucial catches, including the one to remove Matthew Forde late in the innings, stood out. Mitchell Owen also made a key diving grab to send back Hetmyer.

Rain interrupted play with four balls left in the West Indies innings, but after a 55-minute delay, the hosts managed to add two more runs, finishing at 205/9.

Series Whitewash in Sight

With the series now 4-0 in Australia's favor, the hosts have a golden opportunity to complete a 5-0 whitewash when the final T20I takes place on Monday at Warner Park. Australia will look to maintain their dominance, while West Indies will be desperate to salvage pride in the final fixture.