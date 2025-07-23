Australia Spoil Andre Russell’s Farewell With Dominant 8 Wicket Win In 2nd T20I As Inglis, Green Power Hosts to 2-0 Lead Over West Indies

AUS vs WI: Australia stormed to a commanding eight-wicket win over West Indies in the second T20I at Port of Spain on Tuesday, spoiling Andre Russell’s farewell appearance in international cricket. Josh Inglis and Cameron Green stole the show with blazing half-centuries, helping the visitors take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Russell’s Final Knock In Vain

Andre Russell, playing his last international match, gave fans a fleeting reminder of his power-hitting prowess, smashing 36 off just 15 balls. Earlier, opener Brandon King anchored the innings with a fluent 51, guiding West Indies to 172/8 after being put in to bat. Despite the modest total, the match carried emotional weight as Russell bid goodbye to the game in front of his home fans.

“I’m very grateful to end my career here playing in front of my own crowd, family and friends,” the 37-year-old two-time World Cup winner said. “The result didn’t go my way, but at the end of the day, I’m happy, I’m grateful.”

West Indies Hurt Themselves With Poor Fielding

A major setback for the hosts came in the field, where they dropped six crucial catches two of which gave reprieves to eventual match-winners Inglis and Green. The lacklustre effort cost West Indies dearly, allowing Australia to dominate the chase.

Inglis, Green Punish West Indies with Brutal Counterattack

Chasing 173, Australia sprung a surprise by promoting Glenn Maxwell (12) as an opener alongside Mitchell Marsh (21). However, both were dismissed cheaply within the powerplay, leaving Australia at 41/2.

Josh Inglis and Cameron Green then took charge, stitching together an unbroken 131-run stand. Inglis remained unbeaten on 78 off 33 balls, blasting five sixes, while Green followed up his previous match-winning effort with a 56* studded with four sixes. Their power-packed assault saw Australia overhaul the target in just 15.2 overs.

Player of the Match: Inglis Shines Bright

Josh Inglis was named Player of the Match for his explosive knock. “I think I felt like I managed the tempo pretty well at times,” he said. “We identified spin was going to be tough to play on that wicket, so we took our medicine there and went after the quicks.”

Series on the Line in Basseterre

With this dominant performance, Australia not only continued their winning momentum from the 3-0 Test series sweep but also put themselves in prime position to clinch the T20I series. A win in the third match at Basseterre on Saturday would seal the series in favour of the visitors.