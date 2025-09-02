Australia Suffer Big Blow As Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of ODI Series Against India And New Zealand, Race On For Ashes Return

Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against India and New Zealand as he continues his rehabilitation from a back injury. Cricket Australia confirmed in a statement that Cummins will not be considered for selection in the limited-overs fixtures, with the focus now firmly on his recovery before the Ashes series against England in November. The 31-year-old fast bowler has been away from competitive cricket since the Caribbean Test series last month, and his absence raises questions about Australia’s bowling strength as they prepare to face India on home soil from October 19.

Injury Woes And Rehabilitation Plan

Cricket Australia clarified that Cummins is not dealing with a stress fracture, but the medical team is carefully monitoring his progress. His lower back issues are believed to have been aggravated by a heavy workload earlier this year, when he bowled more than 95 overs across four Tests in England and the Caribbean. To give him maximum time for rehabilitation, selectors have decided to rest him completely from the white-ball assignments against India and New Zealand. Cummins is currently following a structured recovery plan, and his return to bowling will be assessed as part of his Ashes preparation.

Setback To Ashes Preparation

The timing of the setback could not be worse for Australia. The Ashes series, starting in November, features five demanding Tests in just seven weeks, and Cummins’ availability will be central to the team’s plans. Since making his comeback in 2017 after recurring stress fractures, Cummins has been remarkably consistent, missing only two Tests in eight years. He has also played 19 of Australia’s last 20 Ashes Tests, underlining his importance as both captain and strike bowler. Without him, Australia’s balance and leadership will take a hit, and the selectors may have to consider rotating other pace options to fill the void.

Race Against Time

Cummins has already missed several white-ball tours this year to manage his workload, but this enforced break highlights the challenge of balancing fitness with leadership duties. The Ashes remain Australia’s biggest assignment of the year, and the medical staff will be cautious not to rush his comeback. For now, Cummins faces a race against time to regain full match fitness before November. His return will be crucial not just for his ability with the ball but also for the stability he brings as captain in high-pressure situations.