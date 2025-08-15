Australia Suffered A Major Setback Ahead Of South Africa ODI Series

Australia’s white-ball squad has been dealt a major setback just days before the start of their three-match ODI series against South Africa, with three players ruled out due to injuries.

Mitchell Owen Out with Concussion

Promising opener Mitchell Owen will miss the series after suffering a concussion during the recent T20I clash in Darwin. Although he initially passed the on-field checks, delayed symptoms emerged later, forcing him into Cricket Australia’s 12-day concussion protocol. This has also delayed his much-anticipated ODI debut.

Matt Short’s Recovery Continues

All-rounder Matt Short, who has been nursing a side strain, has not yet regained match fitness. The 28-year-old was already absent from the T20I series and will continue his rehabilitation away from the squad.

Lance Morris Sidelined with Back Soreness

Pace bowler Lance Morris has been withdrawn after reporting lower back soreness during training. He will return to Perth for further assessment, and his return date remains uncertain.

Replacements Announced

In response to the injuries, selectors have brought in:

Aaron Hardie: All-rounder known for his composure in pressure situations.

Matthew Kuhnemann: Left-arm spinner who offers variety in the bowling attack.

Cooper Connolly: Young batting all-rounder with recent experience in high-pressure tournaments.

Hardie and Kuhnemann were already in Queensland for the T20I series and will now stay on, while Connolly joins the squad ahead of the first ODI.

Series Schedule

1st ODI: August 19 - Cairns

2nd ODI: August 22 - Mackay

3rd ODI: August 24 - Mackay

With the ODI series serving as a crucial preparation phase ahead of future ICC events, the late changes will test Australia’s squad depth and adaptability. South Africa, meanwhile, will look to capitalise on the reshuffled opposition.