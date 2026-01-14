Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3006639https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/australia-tour-pakistan-for-3-t20is-ahead-of-icc-men-s-t20-world-cup-2026-3006639.html
NewsCricketAustralia Tour Pakistan For 3 T20Is Ahead Of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026
PAKISTAN VS AUSTRALIA T20IS

Australia Tour Pakistan For 3 T20Is Ahead Of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan and Australia are set to face off in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in Lahore later this month, providing both teams with crucial match practice ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 14, 2026, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Australia Tour Pakistan For 3 T20Is Ahead Of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026Image Credit:- X

Pakistan and Australia are set to face off in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in Lahore later this month, providing both teams with crucial match practice ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the fixtures, which will be played at Gaddafi Stadium from January 29 to February 1, 2026.

Series schedule and build-up

The three T20Is will take place on January 29, January 31, and February 1, with all matches starting at 6 pm local time at Lahore’s iconic venue. The Australian squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan on January 28 to begin their preparations before the first ball is bowled.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed highlighted the importance of the series, calling it a “blockbuster beginning of the year” for fans in Pakistan and a vital opportunity for both sides as they finalise tactics, combinations and form ahead of the global showpiece.

Key preparation for World Cup campaigns

The series serves as critical preparation for both teams just days before the T20 World Cup gets underway on February 7 across India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan have been drawn in Group A, alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States, while Australia will compete in Group B with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

This will mark Australia’s third tour of Pakistan since March 2022, following Test, ODI and limited T20 action in the past. Their only T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium before this series was in April 2022, a tightly contested match that saw Australia secure victory by three wickets.

Strategic importance of the series

With the World Cup looming, both squads will be keen to use these competitive fixtures to fine-tune their XIs and give fringe players an opportunity to stake claims for World Cup spots. The series not only renews cricketing ties between the two nations but also offers fans in Pakistan a high-profile cricketing spectacle just ahead of the marquee ICC event.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

US Iran
Is Countdown On? Trump’s Military Strike Signals Put Iran On The Edge | DNA
Pakistan
Pakistan’s Nuclear Role Weakens Global Non-Proliferation, Undermines Stability
India
India–Thailand Tourism Ties Has Vast Potential Due To Cultural Ties: IATO
India France ties
Ahead Of Massive Rafale Deal, PM Modi Meets Diplomatic Advisor To French Prez
AAP Delhi
Rachna Was Supposed To Testify In Her Husband’s Murder Case: Saurabh Bharadwaj
woolen kurta set
Woolen Kurta Palazzo Sets for Warm & Stylish Winter Ethnic Looks
J&K news
Multiple Drones Spotted Along LoC In J&K, Indian Army Takes Swift Action
personal care
Luxury Women’s Perfumes That Leave a Lasting Impression Every Time
Punjab
Bhagwant Mann Govt Redraws Punjab’s Public Transport Map
Jammu and Kashmir
Jammu And Kashmir: 5 Government Employees With Terror Links Terminated