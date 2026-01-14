Australia Tour Pakistan For 3 T20Is Ahead Of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan and Australia are set to face off in a three-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series in Lahore later this month, providing both teams with crucial match practice ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the fixtures, which will be played at Gaddafi Stadium from January 29 to February 1, 2026.

Series schedule and build-up

The three T20Is will take place on January 29, January 31, and February 1, with all matches starting at 6 pm local time at Lahore’s iconic venue. The Australian squad is expected to arrive in Pakistan on January 28 to begin their preparations before the first ball is bowled.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

PCB Chief Operating Officer Sumair Ahmed Syed highlighted the importance of the series, calling it a “blockbuster beginning of the year” for fans in Pakistan and a vital opportunity for both sides as they finalise tactics, combinations and form ahead of the global showpiece.

Key preparation for World Cup campaigns

The series serves as critical preparation for both teams just days before the T20 World Cup gets underway on February 7 across India and Sri Lanka. Pakistan have been drawn in Group A, alongside India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States, while Australia will compete in Group B with Sri Lanka, Ireland, Zimbabwe and Oman.

This will mark Australia’s third tour of Pakistan since March 2022, following Test, ODI and limited T20 action in the past. Their only T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium before this series was in April 2022, a tightly contested match that saw Australia secure victory by three wickets.

Strategic importance of the series

With the World Cup looming, both squads will be keen to use these competitive fixtures to fine-tune their XIs and give fringe players an opportunity to stake claims for World Cup spots. The series not only renews cricketing ties between the two nations but also offers fans in Pakistan a high-profile cricketing spectacle just ahead of the marquee ICC event.