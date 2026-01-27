Australia TV boycotts Pakistan ahead of T20 World Cup 2026

Australia’s broadcasters have effectively pulled the plug on the upcoming Pakistan vs Australia T20I series, confirming a quiet boycott just days before the T20 World Cup 2026. With no Australian network picking up the rights, the three-match series in Lahore is set to go unseen by fans back home, a significant blow for Cricket Australia, the Pakistan Cricket Board, and the tournament build-up itself. The decision underlines a growing disconnect between international scheduling realities and broadcast economics, especially with the T20 World Cup around the corner in India and Sri Lanka.

Pakistan vs Australia T20Is hit by broadcast blackout

The three-match T20I series, starting January 29 at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, remains without a broadcaster in Australia. Industry sources confirm that networks have opted out due to a combination of late-night start times and reduced commercial appeal. All matches begin at 10 PM AEDT, a slot historically associated with low live viewership and weak advertiser interest. With no viable delayed-telecast model in place, broadcasters see limited upside.

Why Australian TV networks walked away

From a broadcast standpoint, this series ticks too few boxes:

Unfavourable timings for prime-time audiences

Absence of star players due to workload management

World Cup focus shifting attention away from bilateral series

Several marquee names, including Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Tim David, have been rested ahead of the next global cycle. Their absence significantly dents casual viewership, which still drives ratings in Australia. One senior television executive described the series as “commercially unviable”, despite the historic rivalry.

A rivalry reduced to background noise

That reality contrasts sharply with the on-field context. Australia and Pakistan share one of the tightest rivalries in T20 internationals, both tactically and statistically.

Pakistan vs Australia T20I head-to-head

Matches played: 28

Australia wins: 14

Pakistan wins: 13

No result: 1

Batting and bowling numbers are just as close. Australia’s highest T20I score against Pakistan is 197, only three runs more than Pakistan’s 194. Mohammad Rizwan leads overall with 470 runs, while Adam Zampa and Shaheen Afridi headline the bowling charts. For purists, this is high-quality preparation. For broadcasters, it is not premium content.

Timing could not be worse for Pakistan cricket

The blackout comes amid wider tension involving the International Cricket Council and Pakistan over World Cup participation and governance disputes. While unrelated officially, the optics are damaging. With the T20 World Cup starting February 7, this series was meant to offer Pakistan a global shop window. Instead, it risks being played in near silence across one of cricket’s biggest markets. That silence also shields key narratives from scrutiny, including Babar Azam’s return to international cricket after a difficult Big Bash League stint.