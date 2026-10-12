/Australia unveil special Green and Gold Test kit for 150th Anniversary Test against England

Australia will wear a special edition of their traditional Test whites featuring green and gold for the 150th Anniversary Test against England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) in March 2027. Cricket Australia (CA) unveiled the commemorative kit on Monday, marking 150 days to go until the historic Test begins on March 11.
The day-night Test, which will be played with the pink ball, will celebrate the long-standing cricket rivalry between Australia and England. Public tickets for the first three days of the match have already sold out, underlining the anticipation surrounding the landmark occasion.
The special edition kit features gold detailing in place of the golden wattle trimmings seen on Australia's regular Test uniform. A green placket has also been introduced, while the anniversary Test logo will appear in gold on the sleeve alongside the logo of kit manufacturer Asics.
Gold detailing will feature on the collar, the piping along the side seams of the shirt and trousers, and the buttons. The rest of the uniform remains unchanged from the version introduced for Australia's men's Test team during the 2025-26 summer.
The kit will also retain Indigenous artwork by renowned Aboriginal artist Aunty Fiona Clarke on the shoulders. Titled 'Land & Sea', the artwork incorporates the Walkabout Wickets motif and pays tribute to the 1868 Aboriginal XI, Australia's first cricket team to tour England.
The historic Test will begin on March 11, 2027, at the MCG in Melbourne. It will be played as a day-night contest using the pink ball, with the first three days already sold out to the public.
The occasion marks 150 years since the first men's Test match between Australia and England was played in Melbourne in March 1877. The two teams share one of the oldest rivalries in international cricket, with the anniversary Test set to commemorate a significant milestone in the sport's history.
Australia face a demanding international schedule before the anniversary Test. Pat Cummins' side are currently playing a three-match Test series in South Africa, after which they are scheduled to host New Zealand for four Tests.
Australia will then travel to India for a five-Test Border-Gavaskar Trophy series before returning home for the special match against England at the MCG.
The packed calendar could see Australia play as many as 21 Tests over a 12-month period beginning in August, making the upcoming season a significant challenge for the team as they prepare for several major assignments.
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