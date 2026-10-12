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Australia unveil special Green and Gold Test kit for 150th Anniversary Test against England

Australia have unveiled a special green-and-gold Test kit for the 150th Anniversary Test against England, starting March 11, 2027, at the MCG. The pink-ball day-night match has already sold out for the first three days, with the kit featuring Indigenous artwork by Aunty Fiona Clarke.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Oct 12, 2026, 12:15 PM IST|Updated: Oct 12, 2026, 12:15 PM IST
Australia unveil special Green and Gold Test kit for 150th Anniversary Test against England
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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