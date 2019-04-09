Australia unveils new jersey for Cricket World Cup 2019

Cricket Australia’s apparel manufacturer, ASICS, on Tuesday unveiled the World Cup uniform of the Australian cricket team.
The uniform is dominated by yellow colour. It has a lime-green collar and the sides of the pants have a thin green stripe.
Introducing the new shirt to take on the worlds best! The countdown is on for the World Cup! https://t.co/qIL117ecce #ReachTheUnreachable #MoveAsOne @CricketAus @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/fj2ZqoD6oY
— ASICS Australia (@ASICSaustralia) April 9, 2019
The kit colour scheme reminds of the retro uniforms which Australian won in this year’s ODI series against India. The team will once again don the wear the retro uniforms after the fans voted in a competition picking the 1999 World Cup kit ahead of seven other uniforms.
Defending champions Australia won the World Cup in 2015. It was their fifth title win (1987,1999,2003,2007 and 2015).
The team will start their World Cup campaign on a high after registering series victories against India and Pakistan in their own backyard. Australia registered a 3-2 series win over India in India and they whitewashed Pakistan 5-0 in UAE, the home ground of Pakistan.
Australia will face England and Sri Lanka in the warm-up fixtures before the World Cup on May 25 and 27. Australia is scheduled to take on Afghanistan in their opening fixture of the World Cup on June 1.
Australia's World Cup fixtures
May 25: (warm-up) England v Australia, Southampton
May 27: (warm-up) Australia v Sri Lanka, Southampton
June 1: Afghanistan v Australia, Bristol (D/N)
June 6: Australia v West Indies, Trent Bridge
June 9: India v Australia, The Oval
June 12: Australia v Pakistan, Taunton
June 15: Sri Lanka v Australia, The Oval
June 20: Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge
June 25: England v Australia, Lord's
June 29: New Zealand v Australia, Lord's (D/N)
July 6: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford (D/N)
July 9: Semi-Final 1, Old Trafford
July 11: Semi-Final 2, Edgbaston
July 14: Final, Lord's