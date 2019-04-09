Australia unveils new jersey for Cricket World Cup 2019

Cricket Australia’s apparel manufacturer, ASICS, on Tuesday unveiled the World Cup uniform of the Australian cricket team.

The uniform is dominated by yellow colour. It has a lime-green collar and the sides of the pants have a thin green stripe.

The kit colour scheme reminds of the retro uniforms which Australian won in this year’s ODI series against India. The team will once again don the wear the retro uniforms after the fans voted in a competition picking the 1999 World Cup kit ahead of seven other uniforms.

Defending champions Australia won the World Cup in 2015. It was their fifth title win (1987,1999,2003,2007 and 2015).

The team will start their World Cup campaign on a high after registering series victories against India and Pakistan in their own backyard. Australia registered a 3-2 series win over India in India and they whitewashed Pakistan 5-0 in UAE, the home ground of Pakistan.

Australia will face England and Sri Lanka in the warm-up fixtures before the World Cup on May 25 and 27. Australia is scheduled to take on Afghanistan in their opening fixture of the World Cup on June 1.

Australia's World Cup fixtures

May 25: (warm-up) England v Australia, Southampton

May 27: (warm-up) Australia v Sri Lanka, Southampton

June 1: Afghanistan v Australia, Bristol (D/N)

June 6: Australia v West Indies, Trent Bridge

June 9: India v Australia, The Oval

June 12: Australia v Pakistan, Taunton

June 15: Sri Lanka v Australia, The Oval

June 20: Australia v Bangladesh, Trent Bridge

June 25: England v Australia, Lord's

June 29: New Zealand v Australia, Lord's (D/N)

July 6: Australia v South Africa, Old Trafford (D/N)

July 9: Semi-Final 1, Old Trafford

July 11: Semi-Final 2, Edgbaston

July 14: Final, Lord's

