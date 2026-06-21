/Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Spencer Johnson star as Aussies complete 3-0 series sweep

Australia wrapped up a commanding 3-0 T20I series sweep over Bangladesh with a comprehensive seven-wicket victory in the third and final match in Chattogram on Saturday. Led by a sensational bowling effort from Spencer Johnson and a destructive half-century from captain Mitchell Marsh, the visitors chased down 110 with a staggering nine overs to spare.
The win capped off a near-perfect T20I campaign for Australia, who bounced back strongly after losing the ODI series earlier on the tour.
After winning the toss and opting to bat, Bangladesh endured a difficult outing as Australia's bowlers kept the hosts under constant pressure. Left-arm pacer Spencer Johnson produced one of the most economical spells in Australia's T20I history, finishing with remarkable figures of 2/6 from his four overs.
Johnson struck early, first benefiting from a fortune run out of Tanzid Hasan before dismissing Saif Hassan in the same over. Bangladesh never recovered from the early setbacks and slipped to 22/3 inside the Powerplay.
Nathan Ellis and Adam Zampa complemented Johnson brilliantly, claiming two wickets apiece. Zampa also reached a personal milestone, becoming only the latest Australian bowler to register 350 international wickets across formats.
With wickets falling regularly at the other end, Bangladesh captain Towhid Hridoy stood firm with a fighting unbeaten 61 off 51 deliveries. The right-hander struck six boundaries and three sixes but found little support from the rest of the batting line-up as Bangladesh finished on 109/8 in 20 overs.
Australia's chase was effectively settled inside the powerplay as captain Mitchell Marsh launched a relentless assault on Bangladesh's pace attack.
Marsh and Josh Inglis raced to a 54-run opening stand, taking the game away from the hosts early. The Australian skipper looked in complete control, smashing 60 off just 28 balls with four sixes and seven boundaries.
Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Nahid Rana all felt the full force of Marsh's aggressive approach as Australia piled on runs at a rapid rate.
Even after Inglis departed for 17, Australia's momentum never slowed. Cooper Connolly chipped in with valuable runs before Tim David finished the chase in style with two towering sixes.
Australia reached 112/3 in only 11 overs, sealing victory with 54 balls remaining.
The emphatic victory showed Australia's dominance in the T20I leg of the tour. Their bowlers-controlled proceedings from the outset, while Marsh's explosive knock ensured there were no late complications during the chase.
For Bangladesh, the series ended on a disappointing note despite Hridoy's lone battle. The hosts struggled for consistency with the bat throughout the match and were unable to challenge a well-drilled Australian side.
Bangladesh: 109/8 (20 overs)
Towhid Hridoy 61*; Spencer Johnson 2/6, Nathan Ellis 2/21
Australia: 112/3 (11 overs)
Mitchell Marsh 60 (28); Nasum Ahmed 1/10
Result: Australia won by 7 wickets and completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep.
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