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Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Spencer Johnson star as Aussies complete 3-0 series sweep

Australia sealed a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the third T20I to complete a 3-0 series sweep. Spencer Johnson's economical spell and Mitchell Marsh's explosive half-century proved decisive in the visitors' dominant triumph.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jun 21, 2026, 06:09 PM IST|Updated: Jun 21, 2026, 06:09 PM IST
Australia vs Bangladesh 3rd T20I: Mitchell Marsh, Spencer Johnson star as Aussies complete 3-0 series sweep
Image Credit: Pic Credits: (X/ ICC)

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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