Australia vs England 1st Ashes Test: Where to Watch Live in India; TV, Streaming & All You Need to Know

The iconic Ashes 2025-26 rivalry roars back to life as Australia and England lock horns in the 1st Test at Perth, promising five days of high-intensity Test cricket. With fans across India searching for “AUS vs ENG live streaming,” “Ashes 1st Test where to watch,” and “Ashes live telecast in India”, this guide breaks down everything you need to catch the action — from schedule and broadcast details to key storylines shaping the series opener.

A High-Stakes Clash to Launch the Ashes 2025-26

The opening Test at Optus Stadium, Perth, isn’t just the start of another series — it’s a battle loaded with narratives. Australia enter the contest with a dominant record at home, having lost none of their last six Test series Down Under and winning 14 of 18 Tests since the 2023 Ashes. But they face a rare setback: both Pat Cummins (back injury) and Josh Hazlewood (hamstring) are ruled out, making way for exciting debutants Jake Weatherald and Brendan Doggett.

England arrive with renewed firepower. Jofra Archer and Mark Wood feature together in a Test match for only the second time, giving Ben Stokes a lethal pace unit capable of unsettling Australia on fast Perth turf. With England committed to their aggressive “Bazball” philosophy, all eyes are on how they adapt to Australian conditions.

When and Where Is the 1st Ashes Test Being Played?

Match Dates: November 21–25, 2025

Venue: Optus Stadium, Perth

Start Time in India: 7:50 AM IST (as per Star Sports/JioHotstar schedule)

The lively Perth pitch, known for bounce and carry, makes this the perfect arena for fast bowlers to dictate terms — setting the stage for a thrilling opening day.

AUS vs ENG 1st Test Live Telecast in India

Indian viewers can watch the Ashes 1st Test live on:

Star Sports Network (TV Telecast)

Star Sports 1

Star Sports 1 HD

The network holds exclusive broadcast rights for the Ashes 2025-26 in India. Coverage includes pre-match shows, analytics, and expert panels breaking down each session’s action.

AUS vs ENG 1st Test Live Streaming in India

Streaming on JioHotstar

Available on mobiles, laptops, tablets, and smart TVs

Requires an active subscription

Live streaming with multi-camera angles, highlights & interactive features

For fans searching “AUS vs ENG live free streaming alternatives,” note that official streaming is exclusively through JioHotstar, while TV coverage remains with Star Sports.

Why This Ashes Opener Matters

The first Test of any Ashes series often sets the emotional and tactical tone. Steve Smith, leading in Cummins’ absence, revealed the first three days are sold out — a testament to the rivalry’s unmatched appeal. Meanwhile, Ben Stokes emphasized England’s ambition: to return home in January as Ashes winners, breaking their long drought in Australia since 2010-11.

Early momentum is crucial. And with Mitchell Starc as the only senior pacer available, Australia will heavily rely on his experience alongside the debutant Doggett and Scott Boland. England, having won the toss and chosen to bat, started aggressively but quickly stumbled as Starc struck thrice in the first session — a reminder of his impact on Australian soil.

