Australia vs England, 2nd Test Live Streaming: How And Where To Watch The Ashes Pink-Ball Clash At The Gabba?
A complete guide to Australia vs England 2nd Ashes Test live streaming, covering match timings, telecast channels, venue, and how to watch the pink-ball Test online in India.
- The 2nd Ashes Test will be live streamed on the JioHotstar App in India.
- Star Sports Network will broadcast the pink-ball Test live on TV.
- The match begins at 9:30 AM IST on December 4 from The Gabba in Brisbane.
The Ashes returns under the Brisbane lights as Australia and England prepare for a high-stakes 2nd Test at The Gabba, a pink-ball, day-night contest that could shift the momentum of the 2025–26 series. With Australia holding a 1–0 lead after a dominant display in the opener, global fans are searching for one key answer: How to watch the Ashes 2nd Test live?
This guide covers live streaming platforms, telecast details, match timings, venue information, and playing XIs, ensuring you don’t miss a moment of the action.
When Will the Australia vs England 2nd Test Take Place?
The AUS vs ENG 2nd Test begins on Thursday, December 4, 2025, and is scheduled through December 8, depending on the duration of play. As a day-night match, the pink ball will play a major role in the evening sessions.
What Time Does the Ashes 2nd Test Start in India?
The match will begin at:
9:30 AM IST (Match Start)
9:00 AM IST (Toss)
Perfect for viewers looking to tune in early and follow a full day’s Test cricket.
Where Is the Australia vs England 2nd Test Being Played?
The match will be held at The Gabba in Brisbane, one of the most challenging Test venues for visiting teams. Its bounce-friendly surface becomes even more unpredictable under lights with the pink ball.
Which TV Channels Will Telecast the 2nd Ashes Test Live in India?
The Star Sports Network will telecast the match live in India.
Channels may include:
Star Sports 1
Star Sports 1 HD
Local-language sports channels (depending on availability)
Where to Watch Australia vs England 2nd Test Live Streaming Online?
The match will be live streamed on the JioHotstar App, which is the official digital platform for Ashes 2025–26 streaming in India.
The app offers:
Live ball-by-ball coverage
Multiple commentary options
Scorecards
Highlights
Multi-device access including TV, mobile, laptop, and tablet
How Can Fans Watch the Ashes 2025–26 Live for Free?
Streaming platforms may provide:
Mobile-only plans
Trial packs
Select free matches
Viewers should check the latest JioHotstar plans for any free or discounted streaming options.
What Are the Probable Playing XIs for the 2nd Test?
Australia Possible XI
Travis Head, Jake Weatherald, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith (C), Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (WK), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett.
England Confirmed XI
Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (C), Jamie Smith (WK), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.
Why Is This Pink-Ball Test Crucial for Both Teams?
Australia, with a strong pink-ball record, can take a commanding 2–0 lead in the series. England, still seeking their first Ashes series win in Australia since 2010–11, will aim to counter the extra swing and seam movement under lights to stay alive in the contest.
How Can Fans Stay Updated With Live Scores and Highlights?
Live updates will be available on:
JioHotstar
Star Sports
NDTV Sports
Cricbuzz
ESPNcricinfo
These platforms provide instant scorecards, session summaries, and highlight videos.
