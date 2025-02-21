Australia vs England ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Will It Rain In Lahore? Check Weather, Pitch Report

The English team will lock horns with Australia in their first match of the ongoing Champions Trophy at the newly-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Saturday. Under the leadership of Jos Buttler, England has already named their playing XI for the opening match against Australia.

Jamie Smith comes back to the side as he will be batting at No.3 alongside wicketkeeping. Ace pacer Jofra Archer is added alongside fellow seamers Brydon Carse and Mark Wood. Australia on the other hand, will come to play this game without the presence of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, and Marcus Stoinis. Steve Smith will lead the Australian side in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Pitch Report

The pitch of Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has always supported batters. In the recently passed ODI tri-series matches bowlers faced a lot of challenges. Fans witnessed teams scoring tons of runs including New Zealand and Pakistan posted totals of over 300.

AUS vs ENG Champions Trophy 2025 Weather Report

It is improbable that the upcoming match between Australia and England will face any disturbances due to the weather conditions as the forecast predicts no rainfall. The temperature will be clear in the first half of the game. After the sunset, the temperature is set to hover between 15-20 degrees Celsius.

AUS vs ENG Full Squads

Australia Squad For Champions Trophy 2025: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Tanveer Sangha, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa. Travelling reserve: Cooper Connolly.

England Squad For Champions Trophy 2025: Jos Buttler (c), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Jamie Smith, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Saqib Mahmood, Phil Salt, Mark Wood