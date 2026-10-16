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Australia vs New Zealand Women: Rose Bowl trophy to be contested in T20I series for first time

The historic Rose Bowl trophy will be contested in a standalone Australia vs New Zealand women’s T20I series for the first time, starting Sunday at North Sydney Oval. The trophy, traditionally awarded in ODI series, will now be up for grabs across bilateral white-ball series, giving both teams more opportunities to compete for the coveted prize.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 16, 2026, 01:22 PM IST|Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 01:22 PM IST
Australia vs New Zealand Women: Rose Bowl trophy to be contested in T20I series for first time
Image Credit: IANS

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IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Australia vs New Zealand Women: Rose Bowl trophy to be contested in T20I series for first time
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