Australia vs Oman LIVE streaming, T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch AUS vs OMA match?

Australia will take on Oman in a crucial Group B clash of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Friday, February 20, with both sides aiming to finish their group-stage campaign on a strong note. The match will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Kandy, Sri Lanka, one of the tournament's key venues.

Here is everything you need to know about the live streaming, telecast details, and match timing.

Match Details

Match: Australia vs Oman, Match 40, Group B

Tournament: ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026

Date: February 20, 2026

Venue: Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy

Start Time: 7:00 PM IST (1:30 PM GMT)

The encounter marks the final group-stage fixture before the tournament moves into the Super 8 phase.

Live Telecast in India

Fans in India can watch the Australia vs Oman match live on: Star Sports Network (TV broadcast)

Live Streaming Details

The match will be streamed live online on: JioHotstar app and website

Viewers may require an active subscription or an eligible telecom plan to access the live stream.

Match Preview

Australia enter the contest looking to end their campaign positively after a challenging tournament run, while Oman will aim to test one of cricket’s traditional powerhouses with their fearless approach. With the group stage concluding after this fixture, both teams will be eager to deliver a strong performance and provide fans with an entertaining finish under lights in Kandy.

Squads: Australia vs Oman

Oman Squad: Aamir Kaleem, Jatinder Singh(c), Ashish Odedara, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla(w), Mohammad Nadeem, Jiten Ramanandi, Nadeem Khan, Sufyan Mehmood, Shakeel Ahmed, Shah Faisal, Shafiq Jan, Karan Sonavale, Jay Odedra, Wasim Ali

Australia Squad: Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Cameron Green, Tim David, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis(w), Marcus Stoinis, Cooper Connolly, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Kuhnemann, Steven Smith