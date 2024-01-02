Australia's explosive opening batter David Warner is retiring from Tests. He plays his last match in this format on Wednesday as Australia take on Pakistan in the third and last Test of the series. Warner would have liked his farewell Test match to go smoothyl but right before the game, his Baggy Greens have gone missing. In an Instagram video, Warner informed his fans that his backpack has gone missing upon arrival in Sydney.

Warner claims that someone took his backpack out of his luggage and offered his spare backpack to the person who stole them for showing his or her honesty, promising that Cricket Australia or him would not take any action against the culprit.

The retiring cricketer said that he checked with the hotel staff and they told him that the backpack was not stolen in the hotel premises. Warner claims that the stealing took place at the airport only as there were many blindspots where CCTVs are not installed.

"This is my last resort to do this," Warner said in a video on Instagram. "A couple of days ago, our bags got freighted via Qantas. We’ve gone through CCTV footage, they’ve got some blind spots apparently, we spoke to the Quay West Hotel who we absolutely trust and have gone through their cameras, no one’s come into our rooms.

Apart from his jersey for the third Test, Warner also had his daughter's presents in the backpack. Warner said that those belongings are sentimental to him and requested the thief to give it back to him in return of no punishment and a spare backpack. "But unfortunately, someone has taken my backpack out of my actual luggage, which had my backpack and my girls’ presents in there, inside this backpack was my baggy greens. It’s sentimental to me, it’s something I would love to have back in my hands walking out there come this week. If it is the backpack you really wanted, I have a spare one here, you won’t get into trouble. Please reach out to Cricket Australia or myself via my social media and I’m happy to give this to you if you return my baggy greens," said Warner.

Warner is playing his last Test of an illustrious career. He will be retiring with close to 9000 Test runs in 112 Tests. Australian captain says it will be great if Warner hits a hundred in his farewell Test. "Best-case scenario is a hundred and maybe a leg-spinner to take the last wicket of the game out of the rough," Cummins said with a grin at the pre-match press conference.