Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch AUS vs SA Live on TV and Online

The stage is set in Cairns as Australia and South Africa lock horns in the first ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday, August 19, 2025. After a hard-fought 2-1 T20I victory, Mitchell Marsh’s men will look to carry their winning momentum into the 50-over format, while Temba Bavuma’s Proteas are eager to bounce back. With big names missing on both sides, fans can expect fresh faces and a fascinating contest.

But more than just the action on the field, cricket lovers are keen to know: when, where, and how can they catch the AUS vs SA 1st ODI live? Here’s everything you need to know about squads, key storylines, and live streaming details.

What makes this Australia vs South Africa ODI series special?

This ODI series is more than just bilateral cricket—it’s about transition, experimentation, and preparation for the global calendar ahead. Australia enter the series without Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Glenn Maxwell, and Steve Smith, giving youngsters like Cooper Connolly and Xavier Bartlett the opportunity to prove themselves.

South Africa too will test their depth. With David Miller busy in The Hundred, Marco Jansen recovering from surgery, and Rassie van der Dussen unavailable, the Proteas will rely on rising stars like Matthew Breetzke, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, and the exciting pacer Kwena Maphaka.

The series is also a captains’ duel. Mitchell Marsh continues to build his credentials as a leader, while Temba Bavuma, returning from injury, aims to inspire consistency in South Africa’s ODI setup.

When and where is the 1st ODI between Australia and South Africa?

The AUS vs SA 1st ODI will be played on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the iconic Cazalys Stadium in Cairns. Known for its lively pitch and enthusiastic crowd, the venue promises an electric atmosphere.

Match Date: Tuesday, August 19, 2025

Venue: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns

Match Start Time: 10:00 AM IST

Toss: 9:30 AM IST

Which TV channels will broadcast Australia vs South Africa, 1st ODI?

For fans eager to watch the action unfold on television, the Star Sports Network holds exclusive broadcasting rights. The match will be available with English and regional language commentary, ensuring fans across India don’t miss a ball.

TV Broadcast: Star Sports Network

Where to watch Australia vs South Africa 1st ODI live streaming online?

For those on the go, the AUS vs SA 1st ODI live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app and website. With smartphones, tablets, and smart TVs offering seamless access, fans can tune in anytime, anywhere.

Live Streaming Platform: JioHotstar app & website

Who are the key players to watch in AUS vs SA 1st ODI?

With several senior players absent, this match is an opportunity for emerging stars to shine.

Australia: Marnus Labuschagne returns to ODI cricket with a point to prove, while Josh Hazlewood leads the pace attack. Watch out for young all-rounder Cameron Green, who adds depth with both bat and ball.

South Africa: Captain Temba Bavuma’s comeback will be closely monitored, while Kagiso Rabada remains the spearhead in the bowling unit. Proteas fans will also be excited about teenage sensation Dewald Brevis, tipped as the next big thing in world cricket.

Why is this ODI series crucial for both teams?

This series serves as a testing ground before major ICC events, allowing both sides to experiment with combinations. For Australia, it’s about assessing leadership under Marsh and finding long-term replacements for legends like Smith and Maxwell. For South Africa, it’s about rebuilding depth and sharpening the middle order.

Both teams are in transition mode, and that makes every ball of this series vital.