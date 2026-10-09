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Australia vs South Africa 1st Test: Australia stumble to 187/6 as rain stops play on day 1

A fast bowling attack minus spearhead Kagiso Rabada helped South Africa restrict Australia to 187/6 before bad light and rain brought an early end to the first day of the first Test at Kingsmead in Durban on Friday. 

Reported ByIANS
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 09:06 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 09:06 PM IST
Australia vs South Africa 1st Test: Australia stumble to 187/6 as rain stops play on day 1
Image Credit: IANS

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Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

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Australia vs South Africa 1st Test: Australia stumble to 187/6 as rain stops play on day 1
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