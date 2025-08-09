Australia Vs South Africa Cricket Series: Complete Squads, Match Schedule, And Live Streaming - All You Need To Know
The upcoming Australia vs South Africa cricket series promises high-quality action, featuring top players from both sides across formats. The series includes multiple matches scheduled at iconic venues, with squads boasting world-class talent.
Cricket fans are in for a thrilling contest as Australia and South Africa lock horns in a multi-format series that promises high-intensity action. The rivalry between these two cricketing giants has a rich history, and the upcoming matches are expected to deliver more memorable moments.
AUS vs SA Schedule
August 10 - 1st T20I - Darwin
August 12 - 2nd T20I - Darwin
August 16 - 3rd T20I - Cairns
August 19 - 1st ODI - Cairns
August 22 - 2nd ODI - Mackay
August 24 - 3rd ODI - Mackay
Where to Watch in India
In India, the live telecast will be available on the Star Sports Network, ensuring fans can follow every ball on TV. For those preferring online streaming, Disney+ Hotstar will provide live coverage and highlights on its app and website.
AUS vs SA Squads
Australia
ODI: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa
T20I: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa
South Africa
ODI: Temba Bavuma (c), Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Keshav Maharaj, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen
T20I: Aiden Markram (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Prenelan Subrayen, Rassie van der Dussen
Why This Series Matters
This series carries significance beyond just the results. For Australia, it’s an opportunity to consolidate their position in the World Test Championship standings, while South Africa will be eager to regain their winning touch after a mixed run in recent months. The ODI and T20I fixtures also serve as key preparation ahead of major ICC tournaments.
With two competitive squads, iconic venues, and a rich rivalry, the Australia vs South Africa series promises world-class cricket and unforgettable battles.
