Australia vs West Indies Live Streaming ICC T20 World Cup 2021: When and Where to watch AUS vs WI Live in India

Australia have had an up and down tournament so far. They registered two wins upfront before going down against arch-rivals England. They then checked all boxes when they met Bangladesh next and now they have the Caribbean challenge to come over.

West Indies, on the other hand, are no more in contention for the semi-finals spot. They have had a tournament to forget, with the only win coming so far against Bangladesh. They have played ordinary cricket and captain Kieron Pollard is obviously hurt by the team's performance.

However, with favourites tag now gone, Windies have nothing to lose and expect them to go come very hard on the Aussies. Australians will have to play superbly to ensure that they sail through to semis without any hiccups. West Indies will play with no burden and that makes them even more dangerous. They will go all guns blazing in their last encounter of the World Cup to finish on a high.

In head to head, West Indies have an edge as they have won 10 out of 16 times the two teams have met in T20s.

Australia should go unchanged in this match and West Indies may give Hayden Walsh Jr and Oshane Thomas a go.

When and what time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs West Indies start?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs West Indies begins on November 6 at 3:30 PM IST.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs West Indies take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and West Indies will be held in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will telecast the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and West Indies in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and West Indies will be available on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, and Star Sports Hindi

How to watch the live streaming of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs West Indies in India?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia vs West Indies will stream live on the Disney+Hotsar app and website.