Australia Women vs India Women 3rd ODI Live streaming: When And Where To Watch Ind W vs Aus W Live Cricket Match On TV, Mobile Apps And Online

Australia Women vs India Women ODI Live Streaming: The Indian women’s cricket team will be locking horns with Australian women in the final ODI of the series. The Kangaroos have won the first two matches and they will look for a clean sweep while India will play to save their pride by winning the last game. The Indian batters have failed so far in the series but then seamer Renuka Thakur Singh has been impressive with the ball.

IND vs AUS 3rd ODI Live Streaming Details

When will the third ODI between India women and Australia women be played?

The third ODI between India women and Australian women will be played on Wednesday, December 11, 2024.

Where will the third ODI between India women and Australia women be played?

The third ODI between India women and Australian women will be played at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth.

AUS W VS IND W Live Streaming: What time will the third ODI between India women and Australia women start?

The third ODI between India women and Australian women will start at 9:50 AM IST.

AUS W VS IND W Live Streaming: Where to watch the third ODI between India women and Australia women live streaming?

The third ODI between India women and Australia women will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

AUS W VS IND W Live Streaming: How to watch the third ODI between India women and Australia women live on TV?

The third ODI between India women and Australia women will be aired live on Star Sports Networks in India.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Priya Punia, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harleen Deol, Richa Ghosh (wicket-keeper), Tejal Hasabnis, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Priya Mishra, Radha Yadav, Titas Sadhu, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh, Saima Thakor, Uma Chetry (wicket-keeper).

Australia: Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield (wicket-keeper), Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney (wicket-keeper), Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Voll, Georgia Wareham.