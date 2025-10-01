Australia Women vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming: Watch ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 Clash in Indore

The ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 is off to a thrilling start as defending champions Australia Women clash with arch-rivals New Zealand Women in their second match of the tournament. Set at the iconic Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, this highly anticipated Trans-Tasman showdown kicks off on October 1 at 3:00 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 2:30 PM IST. Cricket fans worldwide are gearing up to catch all the action, and here’s everything you need to know about live telecast, online streaming, squads, and key insights.

Australia Women: Formidable Favorites Eyeing Another Title

Australia enters the tournament with momentum, having recently dominated India in a three-match ODI series. Despite a hiccup in the second match where they were bowled out for 190, the team bounced back emphatically, posting 412 in Delhi, thanks to Beth Mooney’s brilliant 138 and Georgia Voll’s 81. The seven-time World Cup champions, led by the experienced Alyssa Healy, bring a perfect blend of power-hitting, disciplined bowling, and tactical acumen.

Key players to watch:

Alyssa Healy (C) – Wicketkeeper-batter known for explosive starts.

Beth Mooney – A reliable top-order anchor.

Phoebe Litchfield – Aggressive batter capable of changing the game in a session.

Ellyse Perry & Megan Schutt – All-rounders who can turn matches with both bat and ball.

Australia’s head-to-head record against New Zealand is imposing: 102 wins out of 135 matches, making them the dominant force in this historic rivalry.

New Zealand Women: Hunting for Consistency

New Zealand comes into this clash with mixed form. The White Ferns secured a comfortable series win over Sri Lanka earlier this year but faced setbacks in warm-up games against India and India A. Led by captain Sophie Devine, New Zealand will look to rediscover their rhythm quickly against Australia, arguably the toughest opponents in the tournament.

Key players to monitor:

Sophie Devine (C) – Explosive all-rounder and the backbone of the team.

Suzie Bates – Experienced campaigner in the top order.

Lea Tahuhu & Jess Kerr – Strike bowlers capable of breakthroughs at crucial moments.

While New Zealand has historically been second fiddle to Australia in World Cup contests, they are no strangers to upsets, and the team will aim to spring a surprise in Indore.

Match Venue and Schedule

The Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, known for its batting-friendly conditions and supportive crowd, is set to witness this high-octane clash.

Match: Australia Women vs New Zealand Women

Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Toss: 2:30 PM IST

Where to Watch: Live Telecast and Streaming

Cricket fans across the globe can follow the action live on multiple platforms:

India: Star Sports Network (Live TV), Jio Hotstar (Free Live Streaming)

Australia: Prime Video

New Zealand: Sky Sport 1, Sky Sport 3, Sky Go, Sky Sport Now

UK & Ireland: Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event; streaming via Sky Go & NOW TV

USA & Canada: Willow TV and Willow Xtra; streaming via Cricbuzz

Bangladesh, Pakistan, Caribbean, Sub-Saharan Africa, MENA, Papua New Guinea: Multiple channels with digital streaming options

This ensures fans worldwide don’t miss a moment of the ICC Women’s ODI World Cup 2025 excitement.

Expert Insights: What to Expect

Australia will rely heavily on their top-order power, aiming for a strong start with Healy, Litchfield, and Mooney. New Zealand, on the other hand, will test Australia’s bowling attack through patient accumulation and timely aggression from Devine and Bates. The match could hinge on the middle overs, where the battle between spin and pace may decide momentum swings.

Historically, Australia dominates, but the unpredictability of women’s cricket ensures that New Zealand could pull off a sensational performance, especially in pressure moments and death overs.