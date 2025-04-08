Australian all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner, fresh off her successful stint as captain of the Gujarat Giants in the recently concluded Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025, has added a personal milestone to her list of achievements. The dynamic cricketer tied the knot with her long-time partner, Monica Wright, in a heartwarming ceremony attended by close friends, family, and cricketing colleagues.

“Mrs & Mrs Gardner”: A Special Instagram Reveal

Taking to Instagram, Gardner shared a beautiful moment from her wedding day, posting a photo of herself and Monica dressed in elegant bridal attire. The post was simply captioned: “Mrs & Mrs Gardner,” sparking a wave of love and congratulatory messages from fans and fellow cricketers alike.

Cricketers in Attendance

The ceremony saw several Australian teammates and WPL stars in attendance, including Alyssa Healy, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, and Elyse Villani, all joining in to celebrate the couple’s special day. The strong camaraderie among Australia’s women cricketers was on full display, reflecting the close-knit nature of the team on and off the field.

A Journey of Love and Support

Ashleigh and Monica have reportedly been together since 2021 and got engaged in April 2024. At the time, Gardner had shared the news with the caption: “Mrs Gardner has a nice ring to it”, charming fans with a glimpse into her personal life. While the couple has mostly kept their relationship low-key, they have occasionally offered snapshots of their life together via social media.

Championing Inclusivity in Sport

As an Indigenous Australian through her mother’s Muruwari heritage and one of the few openly LGBTQ+ athletes in cricket, Ashleigh Gardner has consistently led from the front—both in terms of performance and representation. Since making her international debut in 2017, she has become a vocal advocate for diversity and inclusion in sports.

Looking Ahead

Gardner’s leadership in the WPL and her personal happiness off the field have made 2025 a memorable year for the star cricketer. As she continues to inspire on multiple fronts, fans and the cricketing world will be cheering her on both in the game and in life.