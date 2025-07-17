Australian Coach Andrew McDonald Admits Australia Are Still Unsettled In Terms Of Top-Order Combinations In Tests

Despite Australia’s clean 3-0 sweep over the West Indies, head coach Andrew McDonald admitted that the team’s Test top-order batting combination remains far from settled ahead of the upcoming Ashes series later this year. Speaking on SEN Radio, McDonald emphasized that the initial rounds of the domestic Sheffield Shield will play a crucial role in shaping Australia's opening lineup for the Ashes opener in November.

While the team dominated the Caribbean series, the performances of openers Usman Khawaja and Sam Konstas left much to be desired. Khawaja, a seasoned campaigner, managed just 117 runs at an average of 19.50, while young Konstas struggled further, scoring only 50 runs at an average of 8.33.

“It feels as though we’re still a little unsettled at the top,” McDonald said. “The performances during the West Indies tour have left us with some unanswered questions, and the start of the Shield season will be key in determining who takes those opening slots.”

With uncertainty lingering, selectors will closely monitor domestic performances. Marnus Labuschagne, dropped for the Windies series, remains in contention, along with experienced names like Cameron Bancroft, Marcus Harris, and Matthew Renshaw. Promising knocks from Nathan McSweeney and Jake Weatherald during Australia A’s red-ball fixtures against Sri Lanka A have also brought them into consideration.

“Shield cricket will carry enormous weight, just as it did at the start of last season,” McDonald said. “The conditions and the quality of opposition we face in England are vastly different, so we’ll need players who are ready for that challenge.”

McDonald also shared his thoughts on Sam Konstas, defending the youngster’s potential despite a tough outing in the Caribbean.

“Sam’s exposure in this series will be a major learning curve,” McDonald noted. “He’s a naturally aggressive player, still figuring out the right balance between technique and temperament. These challenging pitches forced quick adjustments.”

The 20-year-old had been viewed as a rising star after impressive outings against India last summer and participation in the WTC Final. However, McDonald acknowledged that inconsistency across the series highlighted the need for further development.

“We believe Konstas has more to offer than just being a disruptor at the top. These past games were difficult, and the conditions didn’t help, but he’s a long-term asset. It’s just a matter of when he’ll be ready to deliver consistently.”

Despite the series win, Australia’s top-order selection headaches continue, and all eyes will now turn to the Sheffield Shield, where potential Ashes openers will have to make strong cases with the bat. The Ashes opener in Perth looms large, and competition for the top spots is heating up.