Australian Commentator In Tears Watching Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma’s Iconic Partnership In Sydney ODI; Video Goes Viral - Watch

IND vs AUS: Cricket fans around the world witnessed an emotional moment after a viral video showed an Australian commentator in tears while watching the brilliant partnership between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma during the third and final ODI between India and Australia. The clip, which quickly spread across social media, captured the commentator struggling to hold back tears as the two Indian icons put on a vintage batting display possibly their last together on Australian soil.

Kohli and Rohit Roll Back the Years in Sydney

In the series-deciding ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma turned back the clock with a batting masterclass that reminded fans of their prime years. The experienced pair combined for an unbeaten 168-run partnership, guiding India to a comprehensive victory and clinching the series 2-1.

Rohit led from the front with a sparkling 121 not out, while Kohli anchored the chase perfectly with a fluent 74 not out. Their partnership not only sealed the match but also reignited memories of some of India’s most dominant ODI performances from the past decade.

Emotional Reaction Goes Viral

The highlight of the evening, however, came from the commentary box. In the viral clip shared by Sen Cricket, an Australian commentator is seen getting emotional as Rohit and Kohli calmly steered India home. The raw display of emotion touched millions online, with fans around the globe resonating with his reaction. Many described it as a tribute to the greatness of the two legends who have defined modern Indian cricket.

Social media platforms were soon filled with emotional tributes, nostalgia, and reflections from fans calling it “the end of an era.” Some even suggested that this might be the last time Kohli and Rohit bat together in Australia, making the moment even more special.

Fans Gear Up for India’s Next ODI Series

With the Australia tour wrapped up, India will next face South Africa in a three-match ODI series starting November 30, 2025, in Ranchi. The remaining matches are scheduled for Raipur (December 3) and Visakhapatnam (December 6). Fans are eagerly waiting to see if the legendary duo can recreate their magic in home conditions before eventually stepping away from international cricket.