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Australian Cricket faces fresh storm as NSW opposes Cricket Australia’s BBL privatisation plan

 NSW, which operates the Sydney Sixers and Sydney Thunder, has been the strongest opponent of the privatisation push and has consistently maintained that it would not pursue the model for either of its clubs.

Reported ByANI
Published: Sep 09, 2026, 12:01 PM IST|Updated: Sep 09, 2026, 12:02 PM IST
Australian Cricket faces fresh storm as NSW opposes Cricket Australia’s BBL privatisation plan
Image Credit: Credits - ANI

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