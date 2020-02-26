हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Glenn Maxwell

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell announces engagement to Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman

The star all-rounder posted a photograph with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman showing off her engagement ring. 

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell announces engagement to Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman
(Image courtesy: Instagram)

Australian star cricketer Glenn Maxwell announced his engagement with his long-time girlfriend on Instagram on Wednesday (February 26).

The star all-rounder posted a photograph with his Indian-origin girlfriend Vini Raman showing off her engagement ring. Raman is a pharmacist and is based in Melbourne. They have been dating for over two years now.

The photo of the two has already been widely shared on social media with more than 90,000 likes, at the time of writing this article.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 

A post shared by Glenn Maxwell (@gmaxi_32) on

The photographs of the two were first seen on social media in 2017. 

Recently, Maxwell was seen with Raman at the Australian Cricket Awards in 2019.

Notably, Vini Raman has also posted the same photo on her Instagram page.

