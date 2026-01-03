Advertisement
STEVE SMITH

Australian Star Steve Smith Dismisses Retirement Rumours Ahead Of Sydney Test

Australia’s star batter Steve Smith has firmly brushed aside talk of retirement, making it clear that he has no immediate plans to step away from international cricket.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 03, 2026, 03:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Australian Star Steve Smith Dismisses Retirement Rumours Ahead Of Sydney TestImage Credit:- X

Australia’s star batter Steve Smith has firmly brushed aside talk of retirement, making it clear that he has no immediate plans to step away from international cricket. Speaking to the media, Smith said he is still enjoying the game and wants to continue playing. “I want to keep playing, so don’t read into that too much. I’m still playing, I’m enjoying it, so we’ll wait and see,” Smith said during the press conference.

Smith Taking It One Step at a Time

The 36-year-old stressed that he is not thinking too far ahead and prefers to take his career one phase at a time. While Australia do not have any Test matches scheduled until August 2026 after the Sydney game, Smith insisted that the break does not mean an end to his Test career.

By the time Australia plays their next Test later in June 2026, Smith will be 37, but, according to him, age is not a factor right now as long as he feels motivated and fit.

Experience is Still Important for Australia

Smith also pointed out that it would not be ideal for Australia to lose too many experienced players at the same time. With Usman Khawaja moving closer to the end of his career, Smith believes his own presence remains important for the team. “With Usman dropping off now, he’s one of our experienced players, so it probably wouldn’t be ideal if he and I went out this week,” Smith explained, highlighting the value of senior players in the dressing room.

Enjoyment Driving His Career

More than records or milestones, Smith underlined that enjoyment is the biggest reason he continues to play. He made it clear that as long as he is enjoying cricket and contributing to the team, retirement is not something he wants to focus on. “I’m enjoying my cricket at the moment, and I don’t want to think too far ahead,” he added.

For now, Smith’s message is simple: there is no set retirement timeline. The Australian great remains committed to the game and will continue to play as long as he feels the hunger and joy of competing at the highest level.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

