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Australian women cricket locker room affair: Ashleigh Gardner's wife names teammate Georgia Voll in explosive cheating scandal

The Australian women's cricket team has been drawn into a highly publicized controversy following allegations made by Monica Wright, the estranged wife of star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner.

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 12:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 12:30 PM IST
Australian women cricket locker room affair: Ashleigh Gardner's wife names teammate Georgia Voll in explosive cheating scandal
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About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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