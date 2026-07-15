The Australian women's cricket team has been drawn into a highly publicized controversy following allegations made by Monica Wright, the estranged wife of star all-rounder Ashleigh Gardner. Wright has publicly accused Gardner of engaging in an extramarital affair with fellow Australian cricketer Georgia Voll.
These developments came to light shortly after the Daily Mail published a report indicating that Gardner's marriage had collapsed due to infidelity involving another player. Although the original news report did not explicitly name the third party, Wright seemingly confirmed the individual's identity through her personal social media accounts. In a series of Instagram stories, Wright uploaded a picture of Voll, noting that the initial news coverage had been "too vague" before explicitly naming the Australian batter as the person involved in the dissolution of her marriage.
Social Media Posts Spark Team-Wide Attention
The Instagram posts circulated rapidly throughout the domestic and international cricket community, transforming an anonymous report into a major public talking point involving two active national team players.
According to details provided by the Daily Mail, the relationship between Gardner and Wright began deteriorating during the Women's ODI World Cup campaign held in India earlier this year. An anonymous source within the team stated that Wright had traveled to India to support the side, during which time squad members observed that Gardner "did not seem like herself."
The publication reported that upon returning home to Sydney after the tournament concluded, Gardner informed Wright that the dynamic of their relationship had shifted, a conversation that ultimately concluded their marriage. Prior to the separation, the couple had reportedly been engaged in discussions regarding starting a family.
Sources indicate that Gardner moved out of the shared Sydney residence in November, leaving only the couple's wedding rings behind. The situation has reportedly become a significant point of discussion within the Australian team locker room, with multiple players maintaining direct communication with Wright following the split.
BIG DRAMA IN AUSTRALIAN WOMEN'S CRICKET— Fan Account Richard Kettlebourogh (@RichKettle07) July 13, 2026
5 April 2025- Ashleigh Gardner got married to Monica Wright
Women's WC 2025- Gardner was caught with Australian opener Georgia Voll
13 July 2026- Monica responsed to Daily mail, posted a Instagram story "This is who my wife cheated" pic.twitter.com/pnojv7xWG5
Cricket Australia Maintains Silence as Gardner, Voll Make No Public Comment
Cricket Australia has chosen not to issue an official statement regarding the private matters of the players. The Daily Mail noted that senior communications chief Richard Hinds provided a strict "no comment" when pressed for clarification. Similarly, Gardner was approached for a statement but has not offered a public response to the media reports or to the specific assertions made by Wright.
The 29-year-old Gardner remains one of the most prominent figures in Australian cricket, having recently been appointed as the national team's co-vice-captain alongside Tahlia McGrath, in addition to receiving the ICC Women's ODI Player of the Year accolade. To date, neither Gardner nor Voll has issued a public commentary addressing the social media posts.
Marriage Timeline and India Tour Security Incident
Gardner and Wright had maintained a united public appearance as recently as the 2025 Women's ODI World Cup in India, an event Wright attended as a spectator.
The tournament itself featured significant off-field developments when the Australian squad was assigned specialized police escorts following a harassment incident in Indore. Two players from the touring party were allegedly stalked, and one was molested by an individual on a motorcycle while en route from the team accommodations to a local cafe. The suspect was subsequently apprehended by the Madhya Pradesh Police.
In the wake of that event, security protocols for the Australian delegation were heavily upgraded, particularly as the tournament shifted to Navi Mumbai for the knockout fixtures. Law enforcement units deployed extra personnel around the squad's hotel and mandated armed escorts for any external travel.
During the tournament, Gardner and Wright had jointly uploaded an image of their police detail to social media, highlighting the intense security environment surrounding the team. The Daily Mail asserts that it was against the backdrop of this international tour that the marital difficulties began to manifest before the relationship dissolved entirely later in the year.
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