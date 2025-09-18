Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has expressed confidence that skipper Pat Cummins will play a major role in the upcoming Ashes series, despite the fast bowler currently battling a lumbar bone stress issue picked up during the West Indies Test tour.

Cummins, 32, is undergoing rest and rehabilitation but remains optimistic about resuming bowling well before the Ashes opener against England at Optus Stadium, Perth, on November 21. With more than two months to go, McDonald believes the timeline is in Australia’s favour.

Recovery Timeline Gives Australia Hope

“We’re confident he’s going to partake in the Ashes. Suggesting otherwise would be an overreaction,” McDonald said on SEN Radio. “It’s not ideal, but we have time. If this had happened closer to the series, then some tough decisions would need to be made. For now, we’re hopeful he’ll play a key part.”

The coach added that the team will monitor Cummins’ progress closely as he returns to training. “You’ll see him around our one-day squad as part of his preparation, and we look forward to our captain taking a significant part in the Ashes,” he said.

When asked about the prospect of Cummins featuring in all five Tests, McDonald cautioned against early predictions. “We don’t pitch that forward to players. Sometimes, shorter Tests naturally manage workloads. The first three matches are well-spaced, but the challenge is managing back-to-back games in Tests four and five.”

Smith Ready to Step In if Needed

Should Cummins be unavailable at any stage, McDonald pointed to Steve Smith as the natural stand-in captain, praising his leadership record. “Steve has done it five or six times in Pat’s absence. He understands how the team operates and is an excellent leader in his own right. If required, we’d have great confidence in him,” McDonald concluded