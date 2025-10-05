Australian batter of Indian origin, Harjas Singh, etched his name into the record books with a sensational triple century in limited-overs grade cricket on Saturday. Playing for Western Suburbs against Sydney Cricket Club at Pattern Park, the young talent stunned the cricketing world with a breathtaking knock that redefined power-hitting at the domestic level.

First-Ever Triple Century in Limited-Overs Grade Cricket

Harjas became the first-ever cricketer to score a triple ton in the limited-overs format of grade-level cricket. The left-handed batter smashed 314 runs off just 141 balls, an innings packed with 35 towering sixes. His extraordinary effort places him among an elite group of cricketers who have reached the 300-run mark in New South Wales Premier first-grade cricket, joining Phil Jaques (321) and Victor Trumper (335).

Roots in India, Born and Raised in Sydney

Born in Sydney to parents who migrated from Chandigarh, India, in 2000, Harjas has always carried a blend of Indian grit and Australian flair. His rise through the ranks has been closely followed since his standout performance in the 2024 U-19 World Cup final against India, where he top-scored for Australia with 55 off 64 balls, guiding his team to a total of 253 runs.

Harjas Reflects on His Special Knock

In an interview with Fox Cricket, Harjas expressed his joy and satisfaction over the record-breaking innings.

“Definitely, that’s the cleanest ball-striking I’ve ever done, for sure. It’s something I’m quite proud of because I’ve worked in the off-season quite a bit on my power-hitting, and for it to come off today was quite special,” he said.

He added that the knock was a result of renewed focus and self-belief.

“I’ve missed out the last season or two, worrying about stuff outside my own game. But I feel like I’ve brought myself to just worrying about what’s going on with my own game.”

Bright Future Ahead for the Rising Star

Harjas’s phenomenal innings could act as a career-defining moment, pushing him closer to state and national selection. Several of his U-19 teammates—Sam Konstas, Hugh Weibgen, Mahli Beardmann, and Oliver Peake have already advanced to higher levels, with Konstas even making his Test debut for Australia.

With his raw power, composure, and consistency, Harjas Singh’s triple century has not only made headlines but also positioned him as one of Australia’s most promising young batting talents ready to shine on the global stage.