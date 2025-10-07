Australia’s cricket selectors have made a bold move ahead of the much-anticipated three-match ODI series against India, dropping Marnus Labuschagne from the squad and handing Queensland teammate Matt Renshaw a chance to shine in the 50-over format. With the series starting in Perth on October 19, all eyes are on Australia’s revamped lineup and how the changes could impact the clash against a formidable Indian side.

Labuschagne Omitted After Struggling Form

Marnus Labuschagne, one of Australia’s top Test batsmen, has struggled to make an impact in ODIs, with a top score of just 47 in his last ten innings. His omission from the squad is not entirely surprising. This decision allows Labuschagne to focus on pushing for a Test recall in the Sheffield Shield, having already made a strong start to the season with a commanding 160 against Tasmania.

Selectors hinted that Matt Short, who was initially included in the squad but ruled out with a side strain, indirectly influenced Labuschagne’s participation. With the focus shifting to Test preparations and domestic performance, Labuschagne can now channel his efforts toward red-ball cricket while giving younger talent a shot in ODIs.

Matt Renshaw: Ready to Shine

The spotlight now falls on Matt Renshaw, who earns a well-deserved call-up after a stellar run in List A cricket, including a century for Australia A against Sri Lanka in Darwin. While he has primarily opened in red-ball cricket, Renshaw has flourished as a middle-order batter in 50-over cricket, boasting an average of 48.68 since November 2021 with six centuries. His adaptability and proven record make him a promising candidate to anchor Australia’s innings against India.

Renshaw was previously named in an ODI squad against Pakistan in 2022 but did not feature in a match, making this his long-awaited opportunity to establish himself in the 50-over format.

Starc Returns as Australia Looks to Rebound

Australia’s squad announcement also marks the return of pace spearhead Mitchell Starc, who hasn’t played ODIs since last November. His inclusion provides the team with an experienced and lethal weapon ahead of the Indian series. Starc’s ability to swing the ball both ways at pace will be crucial in exploiting Indian conditions, particularly at Perth and Sydney.

Mitchell Marsh will captain the ODI side in the absence of Pat Cummins, who continues his recovery from lumbar stress ahead of the Ashes. Other notable selections include allrounder Cooper Connolly, who impressed with 5 for 22 against South Africa in Mackay, and Josh Inglis, who has recovered from a calf strain and returns to both ODI and T20 squads.

T20I Squad Updates

Australia also named squads for the first two T20Is in Canberra (October 29) and Melbourne (October 31). Nathan Ellis returns after missing the New Zealand tour due to the birth of his first child, while Glenn Maxwell remains sidelined due to a broken wrist. Management strategies for multi-format players are expected for the final three T20Is to balance workload ahead of the Ashes and World Cup preparations.

Cameron Green is included in the ODI squad but will skip T20Is to focus on red-ball cricket, highlighting Australia’s strategy of balancing player workload across formats.

Key Dates and Fixtures

ODIs: Perth (Oct 19), Adelaide (Oct 23), Sydney (Oct 25)

T20Is: Canberra (Oct 29), Melbourne (Oct 31), remaining three games in early November

With Australia seeking to bounce back from a 2-1 series loss to South Africa in August, the upcoming matches against India promise high drama and intense competition. The inclusion of Renshaw, the return of Starc, and the strategic management of multi-format stars indicate Australia’s intent to field a balanced and competitive side. Cricket fans worldwide will be watching closely to see how these changes play out in one of the most high-profile series of the year.

Australia ODI Squad vs India: Mitchell Marsh (c), Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Owen, Matt Renshaw, Matthew Short, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa

Australia T20I Squad vs India (first two matches): Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Matthew Short, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa