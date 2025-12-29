Advertisement
trendingNowenglish3001110https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/australias-squad-for-t20-world-cup-2026-cummins-hazlewood-tim-david-in-focus-3001110.html
NewsCricketAustralias Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: Cummins, Hazlewood, Tim David In Focus
AUSTRALIA CRICKET

Australia's Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: Cummins, Hazlewood, Tim David In Focus

Australia backs experience for T20 World Cup 2026 as Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood near squad selection despite injury concerns, with Tim David also under fitness watch.

Written By Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Dec 29, 2025, 11:01 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Pat Cummins to be named in Australia’s provisional T20 World Cup squad pending final fitness scans.
  • Josh Hazlewood expected to return after injury, strengthening Australia’s pace attack.
  • Tim David’s hamstring injury monitored closely, with selectors optimistic about his availability.
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Australia's Squad For T20 World Cup 2026: Cummins, Hazlewood, Tim David In FocusPat Cummins remains under fitness watch as Australia back experience for the T20 World Cup. Photo Credit: X

Australia’s approach to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 is clear and deliberate. Back proven match-winners, manage workloads smartly, and trust experience to deliver on the biggest stage. That philosophy is set to define their provisional squad, with Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood likely inclusions despite ongoing injury concerns, while Tim David’s fitness remains closely monitored.

Also Read: Zee Sports Morning Bulletin: Mandhana–Shafali Rewrite Records, Iyer Watch Intensifies, Bumrah-Hardik Rest Plan, Ashes Injury Blow

Cummins’ Fitness the Biggest Talking Point

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Pat Cummins remains the headline name in Australia’s World Cup planning. The pace spearhead has played just one international since July due to a lumbar stress injury but made an immediate impact on his return during the Adelaide Test against England. His rhythm, control, and leadership reminded everyone why he remains central to Australia’s white-ball ambitions.

Selectors, however, are proceeding cautiously. Cummins is scheduled for another back scan in four weeks, a medical checkpoint that will ultimately determine whether he features in the tournament. Despite the uncertainty, head coach Andrew McDonald confirmed Cummins will be named in the 15-man provisional squad ahead of the ICC’s January 2 deadline.

The strategy offers Australia flexibility. With their first World Cup match not until February 11, the team management has built in valuable recovery time without sacrificing experience.

Hazlewood’s Return Strengthens Australia’s Pace Arsenal

Josh Hazlewood’s potential inclusion further underlines Australia’s faith in elite fast bowling. The tall quick missed the entire Ashes series due to hamstring and Achilles issues, yet impressed earlier in the season during the T20Is against India, where his accuracy and hard lengths proved decisive.

According to McDonald, Hazlewood has resumed bowling and is tracking well against expected recovery timelines. If fully fit, his ability to control powerplays and execute at the death could be pivotal, especially on slower World Cup surfaces where precision outweighs raw pace.

Together, Cummins and Hazlewood offer Australia tactical versatility, leadership, and big-match temperament, qualities that rarely show up on fitness reports but often decide tournaments.

Tim David Injury Adds Middle-Order Uncertainty

While the focus has largely been on Australia’s quicks, Tim David’s hamstring injury presents another variable. The explosive middle-order batter suffered the setback during a Big Bash League fixture on Boxing Day and is awaiting scan results.

Encouragingly for Australia, the injury involves a different hamstring from the one that sidelined David earlier this year. Team management remains optimistic about his recovery timeline, confident he will be available even if precautionary rest is required early in the tournament.

David’s role is crucial. His power-hitting against spin and pace provides Australia with a late-innings gear change few teams can match.

Favourable Group Schedule Buys Time

Australia’s group-stage fixtures provide a useful buffer. Opening against Ireland and Zimbabwe before facing Sri Lanka allows selectors room to manage workloads and ease players back into action. If needed, David or Cummins could be rested early without compromising qualification prospects.

Adding to their preparation, Australia will tour Pakistan for three T20Is in late January. While that series may force players to miss BBL finals, it offers invaluable match practice in subcontinental conditions similar to those expected at the World Cup.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

About the Author
authorImg
Akash Kharade

Senior Sub-Editor

... Read more
Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Indian Navy Anjadip
This Sea Killer Won’t Let Enemy Subs Escape, Indian Navy Gets A Deadly Hunter
Donald Trump
Trump–Putin Hold ‘Very Productive’ Call Ahead Of Meeting With Zelenskyy
Angel Chakma
Candlelight March Held In Agartala For Tripura Student Killed In Dehradun
AIADMK
AIADMK Will Protect People, Restore Tamil Nadu's Pride: Palaniswami
PM Modi
PM Modi Asks States To Encourage Manufacturing, Boost Food Exports
Thailand-Cambodia conflict
'US Has Become United Nations': Trump Announces Thai-Cambodia Ceasefire
India
India Bets On Green Ports To Power Next Phase Of Maritime Growth
Farooq Abdullah
Leaders Backing Student Protest Seek ‘Turmoil’, Not Development: NC President
Delhi air quality update
Delhi Air Quality Update: Smog Blankets Delhi As AQI Hovers Near 'Severe' Mark
Aam Aadmi Party
AAP Ready To Fight For The Rights Of Labourers: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal