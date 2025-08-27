Former Australian cricket captain Michael Clarke, one of the finest batters in the game’s history, has been diagnosed once again with skin cancer. The 43-year-old took to social media to share an update on his condition, posting a photo of a lesion being removed from his nose. Alongside the image, Clarke urged fans to prioritize regular skin check-ups.

“Skin cancer is real! Especially in Australia. Another one cut out of my nose today. A friendly reminder to get your skin checked. Prevention is better than cure but in my case, regular check-ups and early detection is key,” Clarke wrote, thanking his doctor for detecting it early.

Previous Struggles with Cancer

Clarke’s battle with skin cancer dates back to 2006, when he was first diagnosed. In 2019, he revealed that doctors had removed three non-melanoma lesions. At the time, Clarke stressed the importance of protecting oneself from sun exposure.

“Another day, another skin cancer cut out of my face... youngsters out there make sure you are doing all the right things to protect yourself from the sun,” he wrote during one of his earlier struggles.

A Cricketer Who Defined an Era

Clarke, known for his elegant stroke play and sharp cricketing brain, represented Australia in 115 Tests, 245 ODIs, and 34 T20Is between 2004 and 2015. As captain, he led Australia in 74 Tests (47 wins) and 139 ODIs, including the 2015 World Cup triumph and the 5-0 Ashes whitewash in 2013-14.

His aggressive tactics, combined with resilience under pressure, cemented his place among Australia’s cricketing greats.

Rising Skin Cancer Concerns in Australia

Australia records the highest skin cancer rates in the world, largely due to its high UV radiation levels, geographical positioning, and fair-skinned population. Statistics suggest that 2 in 3 Australians will be diagnosed with some form of skin cancer by the age of 70.

Clarke’s Message: Protect and Detect Early

Highlighting his personal battle, Clarke reiterated the importance of awareness and prevention. “I am a dad … I don’t want to go anywhere. The most important thing in the world is making sure I help my seven-year-old daughter and set a good example for her,” Clarke had earlier said.

Through his latest message, Clarke hopes his journey serves as a reminder for people—especially youngsters—to stay vigilant about sun protection and regular health screenings.