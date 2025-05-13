Virat Kohli, the cricket legend who has captained India to countless victories and captured the hearts of millions, made a shock announcement on May 13, 2025 — his retirement from Test cricket. The sudden decision has sent waves of emotion through his fans and fellow cricketers alike. However, this momentous event was not the only reason Kohli found himself in the spotlight that day. Actress Avneet Kaur, who had been a subject of social media buzz involving the cricket star, added a personal touch to the emotional farewell with a heartwarming gesture of support.

Avneet Kaur Cheers for Kohli: A Heartfelt Gesture Amidst the Announcement

As Kohli bid adieu to Test cricket, Avneet Kaur was seen publicly celebrating his career with genuine excitement. In a viral video shared by SBSABP News, the actress, joined by popular personalities Munawar Faruqui and Shehnaaz Gill, passionately chanted "Kohli, Kohli!" in support of the cricketer. Sporting a casual, joyful demeanor, Avneet made a heart gesture with her hands and even blew a flying kiss toward the camera — her enthusiasm radiating through the screen.

Her show of affection came at a time when Kohli's retirement from Test cricket had already caused waves among fans and the cricketing community. For many, Kohli’s retirement marked the end of an era. Having made his Test debut in 2011, Kohli has been a key figure in Indian cricket for over a decade, setting records and inspiring young cricketers worldwide. His emotional farewell message — “I’ve given it everything I had” — struck a chord with millions.

The 'Like' Controversy: A Brief Social Media Stir Between Kohli and Avneet

While Avneet’s enthusiastic cheer for Kohli was met with widespread support, it wasn’t the first time the two were making headlines. Just days prior, a seemingly innocent social media interaction between Kohli and Avneet had caused quite a stir. The controversy began when a fan page shared one of Avneet's pictures in which she sported a green top and a printed wrap skirt. Fans quickly noticed that Kohli had liked the post. However, the like was soon removed, sparking a flurry of speculation and memes across social media.

In response to the uproar, Kohli took to Instagram to clarify the situation. He explained that the interaction was unintentional and had occurred due to an algorithmic glitch while clearing his feed. "I’d like to clarify that while clearing my feed, it appears the algorithm may have mistakenly registered an interaction. There was absolutely no intent behind it," Kohli wrote. His calm and straightforward clarification helped quell the rumors, but fans were still eager to hear Avneet's side of the story.

Avneet’s Silent Response: A Shy Gesture in the Face of Media Pressure

Despite the online frenzy, Avneet Kaur chose to maintain silence regarding the incident. When paparazzi recently approached her for a comment, she opted not to address the issue publicly. In a video shared by celebrity photographer Viral Bhayani, Avneet was seen blushing and shyly hiding her face inside her car as photographers mentioned Kohli’s name. Her body language spoke volumes, showing that she was not ready to comment on the situation at this time.

This quiet response from Avneet only fueled the curiosity of her fans and the media. While her fans continue to support her, the cricketer-actress connection remains a topic of conversation, though Avneet has refrained from commenting further.

Kohli’s Test Retirement: A Legacy of Excellence and Leadership

Virat Kohli's retirement from Test cricket marks the conclusion of a distinguished chapter in the history of Indian cricket. Under his leadership, India reached unprecedented heights, with Kohli establishing himself as one of the finest batsmen in the world. His aggressive style, combined with his technical prowess, set new benchmarks in modern-day cricket. Kohli's Test career spanned over 14 years, during which he amassed over 8,000 runs, cementing his place in the record books.

As Kohli steps away from the longest format of the game, his legacy will be remembered not just for his runs and centuries but for his leadership, passion, and unwavering commitment to the game. The cricket world now turns its attention to the next chapter in Indian cricket, but Kohli’s contributions will never be forgotten.