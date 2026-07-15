Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Axar Patel creates history, becomes 6th Indian cricketer to achieve rare ODI feat

Axar Patel creates history, becomes 6th Indian cricketer to achieve rare ODI feat

Axar Patel etched his name in Indian cricket history after becoming the sixth Indian cricketer to achieve a rare ODI all-round feat. The left-arm spinner scored a half-century and claimed four wickets in the same ODI during India's clash against England at Edgbaston.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 15, 2026, 08:48 PM IST|Updated: Jul 15, 2026, 08:48 PM IST
Axar Patel creates history, becomes 6th Indian cricketer to achieve rare ODI feat
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Axar Patel creates history, becomes 6th Indian cricketer to achieve rare ODI feat
Axar Patel2 min ago
2
US-Iran war18 min ago
3
FIFA World Cup 202626 min ago
4
Haiwaan28 min ago
5
Monsoon destinations near Delhi51 min ago