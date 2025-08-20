Axar Patel Deserves Explanation On Vice-Captaincy Snub: Mohammad Kaif Demands BCCI Clarify Shubman Gill’s Appointment

Asia Cup 2025: Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has voiced his displeasure over the BCCI’s decision to remove Axar Patel from the vice-captaincy role for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025. The selectors announced Shubman Gill as Suryakumar Yadav’s deputy, a move that did not sit well with Kaif.

“I hope Axar Patel was informed about his removal from vice-captaincy in advance and he didn’t come to know about it from the press conference. Axar did no wrong so he deserves an explanation,” Kaif wrote on X (formerly Twitter), urging the management to be transparent with players.

Gill Returns, Elevated As Vice-Captain

Gill last played a T20I in July 2024 against Sri Lanka. His return to the shortest format, coupled with his new leadership role, signals India’s long-term plan to groom him as an all-format leader. The 25-year-old was earlier given leadership responsibilities during the England tour, and his elevation to vice-captaincy further cements his place in the team’s future roadmap.

Bumrah and Kuldeep Return

Two big names are back in the T20I setup pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav. Both played crucial roles in India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph in Barbados and now return to bolster the squad for the Asia Cup.

Standby Players Announced

Chief selector Ajit Agarkar revealed that Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, and Yashasvi Jaiswal will serve as standbys. These players remain in contention for a call-up if required during the tournament.

India have retained the core group that featured in the five-match T20I series against England earlier this year. The likes of Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Sanju Samson, Harshit Rana, and Rinku Singh all continue to be part of the squad.

Asia Cup 2025 From September

The Asia Cup T20I tournament will be played in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from September 9 to 28, 2025. India, the defending champions, are placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Oman, and the UAE. India begin their campaign against the UAE on September 10.

The much-anticipated clash against Pakistan is scheduled for September 14.

Roadmap to T20 World Cup 2026

India are set to play 15 T20Is after the Asia Cup in preparation for the 2026 T20 World Cup, which will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka in February.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 Squad

India Squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh.

Standbys: Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal.