Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Axar Patel named 'Impact player of series' after India’s 3-0 T20I triumph against Afghanistan

Axar Patel named 'Impact player of series' after India’s 3-0 T20I triumph against Afghanistan

Axar Patel was named the ‘Impact Player of the Series’ after India completed a 3-0 T20I series sweep against Afghanistan. The all-rounder claimed four wickets in three matches, including 2/9 in the series finale, and was praised for his consistent contributions.

Reported ByIANS
Published: Sep 19, 2026, 06:53 PM IST|Updated: Sep 19, 2026, 06:53 PM IST
Axar Patel named 'Impact player of series' after India’s 3-0 T20I triumph against Afghanistan
Image Credit: IANS

About the Author

IANS

IANS

Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) is a private Indian news agency. 

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'Gen Z stands with ABVP': Yash Dabas elected DUSU president as student group sweeps three out of four posts
2
3
4
5