Axar Patel Praises Senior Duo Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For Guiding Young Captain Shubman Gill

As India gears up for the highly anticipated ODI series against Australia, all-rounder Axar Patel has praised the presence of senior stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli during the team’s transition phase under new ODI captain Shubman Gill.

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Oct 18, 2025, 02:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Axar Patel Praises Senior Duo Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli For Guiding Young Captain Shubman GillImage Credit:- X

Speaking at a media interaction in Perth, Axar highlighted how the blend of experience and youth is vital for India’s smooth leadership evolution. “It’s great that Rohit bhai and Virat bhai are here. This is part of the transition process. When young players take over, having seniors around helps them learn faster. Perfectly, Shubman is leading and the two seniors are guiding him,” Axar said.

Smooth Transition Underway

The ongoing shift in India’s leadership setup has seen Shubman Gill take charge in the ODI format, while Rohit Sharma continues to guide the side in Tests and T20Is. With Kohli also back in the squad, the team now has the ideal mix of experience and youthful energy ahead of a crucial Australian tour.

Axar believes that the mentorship of senior players will be instrumental in shaping Gill’s leadership style. “When you have legends like Rohit and Virat around, it naturally brings calmness and confidence to the dressing room. Shubman has already shown good maturity as captain,” he added.

Focus on Preparation and Fitness

Axar also confirmed that both Rohit and Virat are looking fit and focused, having undergone intense training sessions in recent days. “Both seniors are in good shape and fully prepared for the Australian challenge. They’ve been practising hard, and their presence boosts the entire team’s morale,” Axar remarked.

Axar’s Own Role

The all-rounder himself is expected to play a key role in the middle order and provide crucial overs with the ball on Australian pitches. With Hardik Pandya unavailable, Axar’s balance in the lineup becomes even more significant. “Every player knows his responsibility. My role is clear: to contribute to both departments and support the team wherever needed,” Axar concluded.

The Road Ahead

India will begin their ODI series against Australia on Sunday in Perth, followed by matches in Sydney and Melbourne. This tour not only marks a new era under Shubman Gill’s captaincy but also serves as a preparation phase for India’s next big ICC campaign.

