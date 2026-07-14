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Axar Patel scripts history, becomes only 2nd Indian spinner after Ravindra Jadeja to...

Axar Patel spun a web around the hosts in the final overs, claiming 4 wickets for 62 runs in 9.5 overs and triggering a dramatic late collapse that saw England bowled out for 258 in 47.5 overs in the first ODI at Edgbaston, Birmingham on Tuesday.
 

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 09:30 PM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 09:30 PM IST
Axar Patel scripts history, becomes only 2nd Indian spinner after Ravindra Jadeja to...
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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